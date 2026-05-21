U.S. Air Force 309th Software Engineering Group Selects Rise8 to Accelerate Delivery of Torque, the Enterprise System Powering Aircraft Readiness

TAMPA, Fla., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise8 announces its selection by the U.S. Air Force 309th Software Engineering Group (309th SWEG) to support Torque, a mission-critical enterprise system that delivers aircraft and personnel scheduling, fleet inventory, and forecasting capabilities across the Air Force. Under the contract, Rise8 will embed balanced product teams alongside 309th SWEG to accelerate delivery of high-priority capabilities and help scale Torque to support operational readiness at enterprise scale.

Owned and operated by the 309th SWEG, Torque sits at the center of how the Air Force plans, schedules, and executes missions. As the platform expands from tens of thousands to more than 100,000 users in support of the Aircraft Readiness Machine (ARM) initiative, performance, reliability, and delivery speed become decisive factors in mission outcomes. Rise8 will support field-side applications, key data services, and new capabilities while helping the program navigate major technical migrations and scaling challenges. This work will strengthen DevSecOps practices, standardize architectures, enable product management at scale, and help teams collaborate effectively across a growing platform.

"Torque is exactly the kind of mission-critical software where getting delivery right has direct consequences for the Warfighter," said Bryon Kroger, CEO and founder of Rise8. "The 309th SWEG team is doing extraordinary work, and we're proud to bring experienced product teams to help Torque scale safely and quickly. When the Air Force can make faster, better-informed decisions about aircraft and people, readiness goes up."

The award builds on Rise8's growing portfolio of mission-critical software work across the Department of War and federal government.

To learn more about how Rise8 works to create a future where fewer bad things happen because of bad software, visit https://www.rise8.us/ .

About Rise8

Rise8 develops custom software for critical missions to create a future where fewer bad things happen because of bad software. Rise8 is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with headquarters in Tampa, FL, and a fully remote workforce. Learn more at https://www.rise8.us/ and on LinkedIn and X .

The views expressed are those of Rise8 and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Air Force, the Department of the Air Force, the Department of War, or the U.S. government.

Media Contact:

Casey Dell'Isola

REQ for Rise8

rise8@req.co