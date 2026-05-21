Drofa Comms Report Explores Which Crypto Exchange Strategies Will Dominate by 2030

LONDON, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drofa Comms , a global PR agency specialising in working with fintech, financial and blockchain communications, has released its latest research report titled “Crypto Exchanges 2026: Which Strategies Will Define Next Market Leaders?” The study provides a detailed analysis of the main structural changes within the centralised exchange (CEX) landscape, highlighting how institutional adoption and regulatory frameworks are redefining the industry.

The Drofa Comms research team developed the report throughout early 2026. It combines market data from 2024 to 2026 with primary research, including direct questionnaires completed by senior executives from major platforms such as Coinbase, Bitunix, Kucoin, Bitget, Binance, Kraken, and OKX.

Market Recomposition and Institutional Growth

Among the report’s key findings:

Retail activity is slowing, while institutions are gaining influence





While total crypto trading volume declined to $5.6 trillion in February 2026, representing roughly half of the December 2024 peak, institutional participation continues to expand. Average daily crypto futures volume on CME reached nearly 404,000 contracts at some point in early 2026, marking 47% year-on-year growth and signaling a structural redistribution of market impact.

Crypto and traditional finance are converging





Historical boundaries between digital assets and conventional finance are dissolving as major platforms reposition for institutional relevance, reflected in Bitget’s growth toward an 82% institutional volume share and Kraken’s strategic acquisition of NinjaTrader.

Stablecoins are becoming core financial infrastructure





Once viewed as exchange-native liquidity tools, stablecoins are now emerging as a critical settlement medium for mainstream financial operations, with names like Stripe and Visa already processing billions in annualised transaction volume.

AI is moving from narrative to operations





AI adoption is transitioning from speculative positioning to practical implementation, with exchanges now automating up to 90% of routine customer support tasks while improving execution quality through reinforcement learning systems.

Regulation is becoming a commercial advantage





Frameworks such as MiCA in Europe and the CLARITY Act in the United States are transforming licensing into a strategic asset, accelerating commercial expansion while strengthening institutional credibility.

The market is splitting into three strategic models





Exchanges are increasingly defining themselves through deliberate specialisation: broad ecosystem platforms such as Coinbase’s “Everything Exchange,” institutional prime brokerage and custody providers, and specialist regional operators like Bitunix serving underserved professional markets across Southeast Asia and Latin America.

According to Drofa Comms, these shifts confirm that the next generation of market leaders will be defined not by scale alone, but by strategic clarity. The report concludes that making a deliberate choice about market positioning is now essential for long-term competitiveness through the end of the decade.

The full report is available on the Drofa Comms website at: https://drofacomms.com/reports/crypto-exchanges-2026

About Drofa Comms

Drofa Comms is a global PR agency specialising in working with fintech, financial and blockchain communications since 2011. For over 15 years, Drofa Comms has partnered with more than a thousand companies across the financial and digital assets ecosystem. Its niche specialisation allows the agency to remain agile while continuously deepening its industry expertise.

Headquartered in London, Drofa Comms has built a strong portfolio of high-profile clients in finance and fintech, including commercial and investment banks, asset managers, AMCs and AIFs, trading platforms, exchanges, payment providers, and blockchain companies.

Contact

Drofa Comms

info@drofa-ra.co.uk

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