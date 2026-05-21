KOMO Biosciences Appoints Biologics Manufacturing Leader Darryl Sampey, PhD, to its Scientific Advisory Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KOMO Biosciences today announced the appointment of Darryl Sampey, PhD, to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Sampey brings more than two decades of experience in biologics development and manufacturing, with deep expertise in cell line and process development, CMC strategy, and advancing complex biopharmaceutical programs.

Dr. Sampey is the co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of BioFactura, where he has led the company since its founding in 2004, building and scaling a fully integrated biologics development and clinical manufacturing organization. Prior to founding BioFactura, Dr. Sampey led process development and manufacturing teams at Human Genome Sciences, where he played key roles in the startup, commissioning, and validation of the company’s first cGMP manufacturing facility and associated development laboratories.

“Darryl brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise and real-world experience building and scaling biologics manufacturing capabilities,” said Jennifer Manning, CEO of KOMO Biosciences. “His perspective will be invaluable as we continue advancing and scaling our precision genomic integration platforms across biomanufacturing and next-generation therapeutic applications.”

As a member of the Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Sampey will provide strategic guidance on platform development, manufacturing strategy, translational execution, and commercialization planning.

“KOMO’s approach to highly efficient, targeted gene integration represents a compelling opportunity to improve control, scalability, timelines, and cost across biomanufacturing and advanced cell engineering applications,” said Dr. Sampey. “I look forward to working with the team as the platform continues to evolve.”

Dr. Sampey holds a PhD in Bioengineering and a BS in Chemical Engineering, both from the University of Maryland.

About KOMO Biosciences

KOMO Biosciences is a synthetic biology and precision genome engineering company developing non-viral, large serine integrase-based platforms for precise and scalable genome modification. Its technologies, including the KOMbine™ and KOMbineX™ platforms, are designed to enable programmable insertion of large genetic payloads into defined genomic loci across therapeutics, biomanufacturing, agriculture, and synthetic biology applications. KOMO’s platforms are designed to overcome key limitations of existing gene editing approaches, including constraints on payload size, predictability, durability, and scalability.

Media Contacts

KOMO Biosciences

Keith Bowermaster, APR, CCMP

keith.bowermaster@genesisbiocapital.com

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