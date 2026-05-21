Definitive Healthcare advances data platform and integrations to deliver smarter healthcare insights

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), a provider of healthcare data and analytics, today announced several product enhancements designed to give organizations a clearer view of the healthcare ecosystem and help them act on critical market intelligence faster.

These updates include expanded medical claims coverage, a new integration for HubSpot, direct access to HCP data within Salesforce, and new AI search capabilities in key products. Together, they strengthen the company’s core data foundation and make insights easier to access in the systems teams use every day, helping customers move faster, focus on the right opportunities, and make more confident decisions across sales, marketing, product development, strategy, and more.

“Organizations don’t just need more data. They need a complete, connected view of the healthcare market and the ability to act on it confidently, and with precision,” said Tina Hannagan, chief commercial officer of Definitive Healthcare. “These updates reflect our continued investment in the breadth, depth, and accuracy of our data, as well as how seamlessly it fits into our customers’ everyday workflows.”

Product updates:

Atlas All-Payor Claims expansion

Definitive Healthcare has expanded its Atlas All-Payor Claims dataset with new data sources, increasing its coverage of healthcare activity across the care continuum. Along with more claims volume, Definitive Healthcare is also delivering enhanced diagnosis detail and payor information, enabling organizations to better understand care trends, map the patient journey, inform product development, and make more confident growth decisions.

When paired with Definitive Healthcare’s reference and affiliation dataset, these claims assets provide customers with comprehensive intelligence on the healthcare universe including provider behavior, providers’ affiliation and referral patterns, patient care, and the activities taking place within a facility.

Learn more about the claims dataset.

New integration for HubSpot

HubSpot users can now access Definitive Healthcare’s reference, affiliation, financial, and clinical data directly within their HubSpot CRM, giving sales teams a detailed view of contacts and accounts. With rich healthcare insights at their fingertips, teams can sharpen targeting, prospect more efficiently, and connect with the right buyers faster.

“Working directly with Definitive Healthcare to integrate their data into our HubSpot environment not only saved time and money we had been spending on a third-party integrations partner, but also helped us to add new fields, enabling insights into organizational affiliations, new markets, and prospective pricing models,” said Andrea Weiss, vice president of marketing at Medisolv. “The DH team was great to work with and made the integration easy to set up.”

Learn more about the integration for HubSpot.

Access healthcare professional data in Salesforce

Salesforce customers including those using Agentforce Health and Agentforce Life Sciences, can now access affiliated HCP data directly within Salesforce through DefinitiveConnect, Definitive Healthcare's native AgentExchange application, complementing existing data on facilities, health systems, and executives. Sales and marketing teams can now quickly find, segment, and engage physicians and other healthcare professionals based on affiliations, practice locations, and specialties, without the need for manual uploads or external research.

Enhanced matching and merging ensure cleaner, more reliable records, empowering teams to move beyond static lists to more precise, context-driven engagement strategies.

Learn more about DefinitiveConnect.

New AI search capabilities

Definitive Healthcare is also announcing new AI search capabilities for key products, beginning with Monocl ExpertInsight and then expanding into the View Suite. Teams across sales, marketing, strategy, and medical affairs will be able to interact with Definitive Healthcare data intuitively, using conversational queries to quickly identify relevant organizations, healthcare professionals, and scientific experts, while building more targeted lists with significantly less manual effort.



A more complete, connected foundation for healthcare intelligence

These enhancements reflect Definitive Healthcare’s broader strategic approach: building a comprehensive, 360-degree view of the healthcare ecosystem and delivering intelligence in ways that are immediately actionable.

This view spans the full continuum of care, from hospitals and integrated delivery networks to outpatient sites like physician groups, surgery centers, and imaging facilities, connecting the dots between organizations, decision-makers, and the physicians delivering care, as well as the patients they serve and the key opinion leaders influencing clinical practice.

With a deeply curated, proprietary data foundation and flexible delivery across CRM systems, data platforms, and analytics environments, Definitive Healthcare helps organizations move from insight to action with greater speed and precision.

For more information, visit definitivehc.com.

Additional Resources

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About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare is a data and analytics company focused on the business side of healthcare. The healthcare market is complex — our data makes it clearer. We cut through the noise to deliver the insights you need to make smarter, faster, more strategic decisions. Because when you succeed, healthcare gets better for everyone.

Media Contact:

Bethany Swackhamer

bswackhamer@definitivehc.com

Investor Contact:

Brian Denyeau

ICR for Definitive Healthcare

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

646-277-1251