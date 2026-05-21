JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ unaudited financial information for the first three months of the year 2026

In the first three months of 2026, the net turnover was 477.7 thousand. euros, which is 1.8% more than in the first three months of the previous year, whereas profit before taxes was 70.1 thousand. euros – by 35.2 thousand. euros more compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ is the only producer of high-quality breeding bull semen and one of the largest suppliers of it in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is the milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the supervisory data. The company offers Latvian farms the opportunity to test herd animal genome samples in US and European genetic laboratories.

Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

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