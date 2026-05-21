The iconic flip meets incredible value: The new motorola razr 2026 joins Verizon’s lineup

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) announced its most affordable folding phone, the next-generation motorola razr 2026, available on May 21 for $0 with a new line on any myPlan for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $799.99 retail). Staying connected with the style and tools that matter most shouldn’t come at the expense of value or performance.

The next era of foldables

The razr 2026 isn't just a phone; it’s a statement. Combining its legendary flip design with the cutting-edge power of moto ai and Google Gemini, this device is designed to simplify your daily routine while fitting perfectly in your pocket.

Whether you're looking for an affordable powerhouse or a premium foldable experience, Motorola’s device lineup offers something for everyone.

A better deal, guaranteed

A better deal means more than just a low price today. That's why Verizon is making it easier than ever to upgrade to the latest Motorola tech with some of the most competitive offers yet:

Next-gen Moto on us : New and existing customers can get the razr 2026 or the moto g on us with a new line on myPlan (terms and conditions apply).

: New and existing customers can get the razr 2026 or the moto g on us with a new line on myPlan (terms and conditions apply). Three-year price lock : Enjoy total peace of mind with a three-year price-lock guarantee on your base monthly rate for myPlan and myHome network plans.

: Enjoy total peace of mind with a three-year price-lock guarantee on your base monthly rate for myPlan and myHome network plans. Available on Visible: The new motorola razr 2026 will also be available on Visible, Verizon’s leading digital-first wireless brand, beginning May 21.





Seamless setup and switching

Not a Verizon customer yet? The transition is hassle-free. Prospective customers can bring their current bill to any Verizon store for a transparent side-by-side comparison to see exactly how the savings add up.

And for those who want the "white-glove" treatment Verizon’s Pro On The Go service (powered by Asurion) ensures your new device is set up perfectly. An expert will deliver your phone and stay to help transfer your photos and contacts.

Unlock Even More Savings

Bought your motorola razr 2026 somewhere else? Verizon has you covered. Bring your own device when you switch to Verizon and for a limited time, you can get mobile & home internet for as low as $69.99/mo. (With Fios 300 Mbps for $19.99/mo and 1 line on Unlimited Welcome for $50/mo. Plus taxes and fees. When you bring your phone. Plan prices require Auto Pay.)

Looking for even more value on your plan? Beginning today, new Verizon Home Internet customers can get 3 months of the FOX One perk on us. This limited-time offer ensures customers can get the full FOX One lineup of live and on-demand content of sports, news and entertainment - all in one place .

Visit your local Verizon store, verizon.com or the My Verizon app today to find the plan that fits your needs and experience the next generation of Motorola AI-powered smartphones.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores

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Contact:

Herbert Aidoo-Nyarko

herbert.aidoo-nyarko@verizon.com