Chronic Gout Market Research Report 2026-2036 - Late-stage Pipeline, Including SEL-212 and Dapansutrile Signals a New Wave of Therapies

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chronic Gout Market: Focus on Drug Class, Disease Type, Distribution Channel, Country, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The chronic gout market is witnessing steady expansion as the global burden of the disease continues to grow, particularly among older adults and populations affected by obesity, diabetes, kidney disease, and cardiovascular conditions. Increasing life expectancy and urban lifestyle changes are pushing prevalence upward, making gout one of the most common forms of inflammatory arthritis worldwide.

The competitive landscape is anchored by generic urate-lowering therapies such as allopurinol, which remains the first-line standard of care, and febuxostat, which is increasingly used where available. Uricosurics such as probenecid and benzbromarone have a limited but region-specific presence. On the advanced therapy front, pegloticase holds a dominant position in the refractory segment, with robust growth under Amgen's commercialization. The late-stage pipeline, including SEL-212 and dapansutrile, signals a new wave of therapies that could address existing gaps and intensify competition. As companies balance innovation with affordability, the market is expected to evolve into a more diverse treatment ecosystem with tailored solutions across patient segments.

The market's growth is supported by improvements in clinical guidelines that emphasize a treat-to-target approach, encouraging healthcare providers to maintain serum uric acid levels below recommended thresholds. This shift has improved the uptake of urate-lowering therapies (ULTs) such as allopurinol and febuxostat, while biologic therapies like pegloticase have emerged as game-changers in addressing severe and refractory cases where conventional treatments fail.

Key drivers of growth include the growing pool of patients with gout, expanding clinical awareness, improved reimbursement for biologics in developed markets, and the entry of pipeline drugs with novel mechanisms of action. The validation of biologics such as pegloticase has also boosted physician confidence in using advanced therapies for patients who remain uncontrolled on standard ULTs. Alongside pharmacological innovations, digital health interventions and remote monitoring solutions are beginning to play a role in supporting adherence and treatment optimization.



Looking ahead, the market is rich with opportunities. Novel agents targeting refractory gout, such as SEL-212, aim to improve outcomes by reducing anti-drug antibody formation, while NLRP3 inhibitors show potential to transform flare management and support chronic treatment pathways. Patient-centric models integrating pharmacological care with digital monitoring, pharmacist-led titration programs, and lab-linked adherence solutions represent additional growth avenues for industry stakeholders.



From a trend perspective, the market is being shaped by broader use of imaging techniques for diagnosis, the adoption of treat-to-target strategies, and innovation in biologics and pipeline drugs, including NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors and novel uricase formulations. Pharmaceutical companies are also exploring combination therapies and patient-support programs to address adherence challenges. These advances are aligned with the rising demand for effective long-term disease control and reduced healthcare burden.



Despite these advances, the market faces several challenges. Poor patient adherence to long-term urate-lowering therapy remains a major issue, as many patients discontinue treatment once flare symptoms subside. Safety concerns surrounding certain agents, such as cardiovascular risks historically associated with febuxostat, have also slowed widespread adoption in some regions. In addition, the limited availability of uricosuric agents and uneven access to advanced biologics due to high costs create barriers to optimal disease management.



The regional landscape demonstrates significant variation. North America leads the market due to high awareness, diagnosis rates, and strong biologic uptake, particularly in the U.S., where pegloticase sales dominate revenue. Europe, while significant in prevalence, is moderated by stringent payer systems and slower biologics adoption, though ongoing cardiovascular safety data has helped normalize febuxostat usage. Asia-Pacific represents the fastest-growing region, fueled by rapid urbanization, dietary shifts, and lifestyle changes leading to higher incidence. Meanwhile, Oceania, especially New Zealand, reports some of the world's highest prevalence rates, highlighting unmet needs and opportunities for intervention.



North America holds the largest share of the global chronic gout market, largely due to high disease prevalence, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong adoption of biologics. The United States dominates the region, supported by widespread physician awareness, greater use of guideline-based treat-to-target strategies, and access to novel therapies. Biologics such as pegloticase (Krystexxa) have seen rapid uptake, particularly in refractory cases, driving significant revenue growth.

Insurance coverage and reimbursement frameworks in the U.S. favor biologic expansion, although high treatment costs remain a limiting factor for some patients. Canada also demonstrates steady growth, but cost-containment policies and stricter reimbursement systems temper biologic penetration compared to the U.S. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market for Chronic Gout, driven by demographic trends, rising urbanization, and significant lifestyle changes.

Countries such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing a surge in gout cases linked to dietary shifts, obesity, and metabolic syndrome. Japan has a long history of gout treatment, with higher diagnostic rates and use of urate-lowering drugs, while China and India represent massive patient pools with rising awareness but uneven healthcare access. The affordability of generics makes drugs like allopurinol the mainstay in these countries, but increasing demand for advanced therapies is expected as healthcare systems modernize and incomes rise. Multinational pharmaceutical companies are actively seeking partnerships and regulatory approvals in the region to capture growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



Market/Product Definition



Key Questions Answered



Analysis and Forecast Note



1. Global Chronic Gout Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Introduction

1.1.2 Treatment Landscape of Chronic Gout Market

1.1.3 Pipeline Analysis

1.1.3.1 Market Definition

1.1.4 Regulatory Landscape of Chronic Gout Market

1.1.4.1 Legal Requirement and Framework in the U.S.

1.1.4.2 Legal Requirement and Framework in the E.U.

1.1.4.3 Legal Requirement and Framework in Japan

1.1.4.4 Legal Requirement and Framework in Rest-of-the-World

1.2 Market Dynamics

1.2.1 Impact Analysis

1.2.2 Market Drivers

1.2.3 Market Restraint

1.2.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Chronic Gout Market (By Drug Class), $Million, 2025-2036

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 NSAIDs

2.1.2 Colchicine

2.1.3 Corticosteroids

2.1.4 IL-1 Inhibitors



3. Global Chronic Gout Market (By Disease Type), $Million, 2025-2036

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Chronic Gout

3.1.1.1 Chronic Refractory Gout

3.1.2 Tophaceous Gout



4. Global Chronic Gout Market (By Distribution Channel), $Million, 2025-2036

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Hospital Pharmacies

4.1.2 Online Pharmacies

4.1.3 Retail Pharmacies



5. Global Chronic Gout Market, by Region, $Million, 2025-2036

5.1 Overview

5.2 North America

5.2.1 Business Drivers

5.2.2 Business Challenges

5.2.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.2.3.1 North America Chronic Gout Market, by Country

5.2.3.1.1 U.S.

5.2.3.1.2 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Business Drivers

5.3.2 Business Challenges

5.3.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.3.3.1 Europe Chronic Gout Market, by Country

5.3.3.1.1 Germany

5.3.3.1.2 U.K.

5.3.3.1.3 France

5.3.3.1.4 Italy

5.3.3.1.5 Spain

5.3.3.1.6 Rest-of-Europe

5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1 Business Drivers

5.4.2 Business Challenges

5.4.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

5.4.3.1 Asia-Pacific Chronic Gout Market, by Country

5.4.3.1.1 Japan

5.4.3.1.2 China

5.4.3.1.3 India

5.4.3.1.4 Australia

5.4.3.1.5 South Korea

5.4.3.1.6 Rest-of-APAC

5.5 Rest-of-the-world

5.5.1 Business Drivers

5.5.2 Business Challenges

5.5.3 Market Sizing and Forecast



6. Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

6.1 Competitive Landscape

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Key Developments and Strategies

6.1.2.1 Funding Activities

6.1.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.1.2.3 Regulatory Approvals

6.1.2.4 Partnerships, Collaborations and Business Expansions

6.1.3 Growth-Share Analysis (by Company)

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Product Portfolio

6.2.3 Target Customers

6.2.4 Key Personnel

6.2.5 Analyst View

Horizon Therapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

AsteraZeneca plc

Novartis AG

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Tejin Pharma Ltd.

Selecta Biosciences

Protalix Biotherapeutics

JW Pharmaceuticals

XORTX Therapeutics

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