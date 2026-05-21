The SBB Research Group Foundation Names May 2026 Grant Finalists: Dream Academy Foundation, No Shame on U, Teaching Therapy

CHICAGO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Illinois-area charities as the May 2026 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits (in alphabetical order):

Dream Academy Foundation (DAF) (Chicago, IL) offers a series of programs that work collectively to propel youth into the next phase of their lives. Through these efforts, DAF empowers today’s youth to fulfill their dreams for tomorrow.





(Chicago, IL) offers a series of programs that work collectively to propel youth into the next phase of their lives. Through these efforts, DAF empowers today’s youth to fulfill their dreams for tomorrow. No Shame On U (Chicago, IL) is dedicated to reshaping attitudes about mental health, elevating conversations, and reducing stigma. They support young people, as well as those who support them, with the tools to understand, discuss, and respond to mental health challenges.





(Chicago, IL) is dedicated to reshaping attitudes about mental health, elevating conversations, and reducing stigma. They support young people, as well as those who support them, with the tools to understand, discuss, and respond to mental health challenges. Teaching Therapy (Elgin, IL) provides preventative mental health services to individuals of all ages in the western suburbs of the greater Chicagoland area, equipping people with the tools to lead balanced, healthy lives.