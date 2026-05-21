Intuitive Announces Innovations to Advance Quintuple Aim

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced several recent and upcoming innovations, including enhancements across da Vinci 5 and its supporting ecosystem, extended‑use Force Feedback instruments, and advancements designed to enhance product and instrument security and reliability.

“Intuitive is guided by a commitment to helping our customers achieve the Quintuple Aim: improving patient care and outcomes, optimizing surgeon and care team experience, and expanding access to minimally invasive care while lowering the total cost of care,” said Intuitive CEO Dave Rosa. “We recognize that product quality, safety and reliability are of the utmost importance to our customers, as they increasingly rely on our products to serve millions of patients globally. Together with hospitals and healthcare systems, we aim to expand access to minimally invasive care worldwide.”

Da Vinci 5 Innovation

More than 100 updates and user experience improvements will soon be available to all da Vinci 5 users to strengthen collaboration, connectivity and outcomes across the surgical ecosystem, including:

Telepresence enhancements

Intuitive Telepresence, a real-time capability that allows remote physicians to observe and provide guidance during procedures, now includes a new camera that expands visibility to the full operating room (OR), providing greater clinical and situational context for remote participants. Additionally, a new live cursor and enhanced audio improve communication between the OR and remote surgeons. These enhancements should transform learning and surgeon education around the world to unlock Intuitive’s global network of more than 101,000 da Vinci-trained surgeons.

Da Vinci 5 surgeon console mobile login

Mobile login will allow surgeons to log in to the da Vinci 5 console by tapping their phones, simplifying case login and enhancing security through multifactor authentication.

SimNow 2 targeted learning

Six new simulation exercises have been added to SimNow 2, Intuitive’s surgical simulation platform where da Vinci surgeons practice skills in a virtual environment, along with new warm-up and skills-maintenance playlists to support targeted learning and expand Intuitive’s best-in-class training offering.

These updates will be available in measured launches in the U.S. starting in June and will become available to users globally in the future, subject to local regulatory clearances and market rollout plans.

Additional features expected to be available later this year in the U.S., subject to regulatory clearance, include:

Digital ruler

A new capability to enable on-screen intraoperative measurement between 3 centimeters and 15 centimeters, enhancing surgical sensing and precision without disrupting workflow.

Surgeon-initiated tool eject

Surgeons will be able to initiate the removal of instruments or the endoscope directly from the console, supporting greater surgeon and care team autonomy.

Multi-arm targeting

By enabling targeting with any number of arms docked, this feature will simplify and reduce time for case setup and support more efficient multi-quadrant surgery intraoperatively.

“When we introduced da Vinci 5 with 10,000 times the computing power of Xi, we committed to enabling the ongoing integration of new functions, capabilities, indications and instrumentation on a regular cadence,” said Iman Jeddi, PhD, senior vice president and general manager of da Vinci platforms and product operations at Intuitive. “It is exciting to see the pace of innovation we’re delivering to customers based on their feedback and needs. Da Vinci 5 is our most integrated and future-ready platform, designed to continue transforming surgery globally while expanding surgeon autonomy.”

Instrument Innovation

Instrument innovation plays a critical role in enabling consistent performance, improving durability, and supporting lower total cost to treat—advancements driven by ongoing investment in design, manufacturing at scale and data from millions of procedures.

Force Feedback

Five of the six available Force Feedback instruments have had their number of uses increased from six to 15 (one instrument is cleared for 10 uses1). These changes will enable Intuitive to fully meet customer demand and further invest in generating evidence that objective knowledge of applied forces in surgery will contribute to improved outcomes.

“Looking ahead, we expect that Force Feedback will play a central role in advancing augmented dexterity and automated instrument control,” Jeddi added.

Core instruments

In 2027, we anticipate that the number of uses on certain core instruments will again increase, reducing per-procedure costs for da Vinci surgery and supporting the Quintuple Aim. This Extended Use Program reflects years of investment, design improvements and rigorous testing, resulting in greater reliability and extended use without compromising precision, safety, or reliability.

Advancements in Product Reliability and Security

Intuitive is implementing enhancements designed to increase product integrity, security and patient safety2.

Da Vinci 5 reliability

Intuitive continues to strengthen da Vinci 5’s reliability through software and hardware updates. Combined with proactive, predictive product performance monitoring and experienced service teams, our dV5 Complete Care plan guarantees 98% uptime and is currently exceeding 99% actual uptime.



More than 1,400 da Vinci 5 systems have been installed globally, with more than 380,000 procedures performed by more than 12,800 surgeons in 10 countries3.

Instrument security

Recognizing the increasing importance of cybersecurity to hospitals, healthcare providers, and patients, Intuitive is significantly enhancing instrument encryption technology to further improve the security and monitoring of its products.

All of these innovations reflect Intuitive’s ongoing software and product innovation strategy, informed by customer priorities and feedback and supported by its long‑term development roadmap.

About Intuitive

Intuitive (NASDAQ:ISRG), headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic surgery. Our technologies include the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system. By uniting advanced systems, progressive learning, and value-enhancing services, we help physicians and their teams optimize care delivery to support the best outcomes possible. At Intuitive, we envision a future of care that is less invasive and profoundly better, where disease is identified early and treated quickly, so that patients can get back to what matters most.

About da Vinci Surgical Systems

There are several models of the da Vinci surgical system. The da Vinci surgical systems are designed to help surgeons perform minimally invasive surgery and offer surgeons high-definition 3D vision, a magnified view, and robotic and computer assistance. They use specialized instrumentation, including a miniaturized surgical camera and wristed instruments (i.e., scissors, scalpels, and forceps) that are designed to help with precise dissection and reconstruction deep inside the body.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.intuitive.com.

Important Safety Information

For product intended use and/or indications for use, risks, cautions, and warnings and full prescribing information, visit https://manuals.intuitivesurgical.com/market. For summary of the risks associated with surgery refer to www.intuitive.com/safety.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements which relate to expectations concerning matters that are not historical facts. Statements using words such as “estimates,” “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “can,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “targeted,” “potential,” and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of Intuitive’s management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or impacts on its operations, financial performance, and business position to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to research and development of products and services, manufacturing of products, integration of products, obtaining of regulatory approvals, technical and other performance of products and services, and making products and services available to more patients and health care professionals.

These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of various important factors and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Intuitive, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, economic conditions in the geographic markets in which we operate, changes in governmental regulations, regulatory approval priorities, resources, and timelines, regulatory enforcement priorities, governmental investigations and civil litigation, and other factors discussed in Intuitive’s Annual Reports and other filings with relevant securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and which are based on current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including those risk factors identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Intuitive’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Intuitive’s actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, and it undertakes no obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Media.inquiries@intusurg.com

1 Intuitive data on file.

2 Pipeline product. Currently in development. Neither approved/cleared nor available for sale.

3 Intuitive data on file as of Q1 2026.