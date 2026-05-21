OroCommerce Appoints Co-Founder Jary Carter CEO to Lead Next Phase of Enterprise Growth

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After two years of significant enterprise adoption and accelerating demand for AI-enabled B2B commerce, OroCommerce today announced that co-founder Jary Carter has been appointed Chief Executive Officer to lead the company’s next phase of enterprise go-to-market growth.

Co-founder and current CEO Yoav Kutner will transition to the role of President and Chairman of the Board, where he will focus on guiding OroCommerce’s long-term product vision, innovation and AI strategy, working closely with Dima Soroka, CTO and co-founder.

This leadership transition reflects OroCommerce’s evolution into scaling as a global enterprise. As co-founder and CEO, Kutner helped shape OroCommerce’s product vision and innovation strategy, building a platform purpose-built for the complexity of modern B2B commerce. Carter, who most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer, has led the company’s enterprise growth, commercial expansion, and go-to-market execution.

As manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and enterprise brands continue modernizing increasingly complex B2B buying experiences, OroCommerce is expanding investment in AI-powered commerce capabilities, intelligent workflows, and enterprise automation designed specifically for enterprise-scale operations.

“We founded OroCommerce to solve the complexity enterprise businesses face in modern commerce, and that opportunity continues to grow as AI transforms how companies buy, sell, and operate,” said Yoav Kutner, co-founder of OroCommerce and Chairman of the Board. “As the company enters its next phase of growth, this transition allows me to focus more deeply on long-term product innovation and AI strategy while Jary leads the acceleration of our enterprise go-to-market efforts. Jary has played a critical role in scaling OroCommerce’s enterprise business, and together we’re well-positioned to shape the future of enterprise B2B commerce.”

“We are passionate about supporting our customers through the most complex digital transformations,” said Jary Carter, CEO of OroCommerce. “Yoav Kutner and Dima Soroka have led this company through rapid customer adoption and I can’t wait to support the next phase of our company's growth in this new role.”

OroCommerce was founded by the original leadership behind Magento, including Magento co-founder Yoav Kutner, former Magento Chief Architect Dima Soroka, and commerce industry veteran Jary Carter, with Magento co-founder Roy Rubin serving as a strategic advisor. Together, the team combined deep expertise in enterprise commerce, product innovation, and go-to-market strategy to build a platform designed specifically for the complexity of modern B2B commerce.

Under Kutner’s leadership, OroCommerce expanded its enterprise footprint across manufacturing, distribution, wholesale, automotive, medical supply, and industrial sectors while continuing to advance its AI-powered commerce roadmap through innovations including OroIQ and intelligent workflow automation.

As enterprise organizations increasingly seek flexible, intelligent, and scalable commerce infrastructure, OroCommerce is positioned to accelerate its role as a category leader at the intersection of enterprise B2B commerce and AI-driven customer experience.

The leadership transition is effective immediately.

About OroCommerce

OroCommerce is the leading AI-enabled B2B commerce platform purpose-built for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and enterprise brands managing complex sales processes and customer operations. The platform combines digital commerce, CRM, marketplace management, payments, invoicing, workflow automation, and AI-powered capabilities into a unified solution designed specifically for the complexity of modern B2B commerce, including RFQ, CPQ, customer-specific pricing, and self-service buying experiences.

Founded in 2012 by the original creators of Magento, OroCommerce was built to help enterprises modernize complex commerce operations with flexible, scalable, and intelligent digital commerce infrastructure. For more information, visit oroinc.com.