Toll Brothers Announces Cedar Terrace Community Now Open in Chantilly, Virginia

CHANTILLY, Va., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Cedar Terrace, is now open in Chantilly, Virginia. Located in the sought-after South Riding neighborhood, this community features two distinct collections of modern townhomes and condominiums with designer-appointed interiors and move-in dates available as early as fall 2026.





Cedar Terrace offers versatile home designs with open-concept 2- to 4-story floor plans, modern architecture, and 1- to 2-car garages. The community also features an array of future amenities, including an outdoor pool with a bathhouse, a tot lot, pickleball courts, and pocket parks. Homes are priced from the mid-$500,000s.

"Cedar Terrace provides home shoppers with an exceptional opportunity to own a luxury home in one of the most desirable areas of Northern Virginia," said Nimita Shah, Division President of Toll Brothers in D.C. Metro. "With its proximity to South Riding Market Square, top-rated Loudoun County schools, and easy access to major commuter routes, this community truly has something for everyone."





Situated just steps from South Riding Market Square, Cedar Terrace offers convenient access to a variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. The community is also located near Route 50, Dulles International Airport, and other major transportation routes, making it an ideal location for commuters.





The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open daily at 42720 Portmagee Terrace in Chantilly. For more information on Cedar Terrace and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Virginia, call 855-298-0316 or visit TollBrothers.com/VA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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