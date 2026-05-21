KellyOCG Named No. 1 Provider on HRO Today's 2026 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for MSP

TROY, Mich., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting business of Kelly® (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global workforce strategy and solutions provider, has claimed the top spot on HRO Today's 2026 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings™ for MSP in Contingent Labor Resourcing and Management. KellyOCG also ranks No. 1 in Quality of Service, No. 2 in Breadth of Service, and No. 3 in Size of Deal.

Being named the top managed service provider (MSP) by HRO Today reflects KellyOCG’s relentless focus on client outcomes and innovation. The Baker's Dozen rankings are determined exclusively by feedback from buyers through an online survey and are a direct reflection of client experience and satisfaction with top MSPs globally.

"KellyOCG continues to be a dominant global player in the workforce services and total workforce solutions sector," Elliot Clark, CEO of HRO Today, said. "Their top ranking as a Contingent Labor Managed Service Provider is directly related to their customer service ethos, their innovative platform technology, their AI-driven analytics support for decision making, and their commitment to providing full-featured support in a variety of industries in multiple geographies."

Over the past 24 months, KellyOCG has evolved its business, moving to an integrated enterprise talent management model that helps clients replace fragmented operations, compliance gaps, and cost overruns with a unified workforce strategy that delivers agility, efficiency, and strategic foresight. The business is built on four core pillars: governance, consultation, and innovation; talent channel access and guidance; supply chain engagement and administration; and workforce visibility, analytics, and insights.

Underpinning this model is an integrated technology ecosystem anchored by the proprietary Helix and Sevayo® platforms, delivering workforce data, predictive analytics, and agentic AI decision support across the talent lifecycle. Advanced capabilities, including a talent navigation system, voice AI, interview coaching technology, and an AI-driven natural language interface, elevate the candidate experience and help organizations navigate costs, timelines, market conditions, and skills availability before requisitions are created.

"We thank our clients and industry partners for their ongoing collaboration and trust. It is their confidence in us that makes a recognition like this meaningful," said Debra Timmerman, president of Global MSP Solutions at KellyOCG.

"The workforce landscape is growing increasingly complex, characterized by heightened cost pressures, evolving compliance needs, skills shortages, and the rapid advancement of AI and automation,” Timmerman said. “Clients are seeking unified, strategic solutions that cut across MSP, RPO, staffing, services procurement, and direct sourcing, and we deliver these solutions through a seamless and interconnected talent ecosystem powered by Helix and Sevayo. As the market enters a new phase, we remain deeply committed to shaping the future of work and helping organizations not just adapt but thrive."

KellyOCG pioneered the MSP model more than 25 years ago and continues to lead workforce innovation by anticipating future trends and challenging industry norms. The business serves clients across North America, LATAM, APAC, and EMEA.

Other recent KellyOCG honors include its No. 1 ranking on HRO Today's 2025 Total Workforce Solutions Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings, the business' designation as a Leader on Everest Group's 2025 PEAK Matrix® for Contingent Workforce Management/MSP, and its recognition as a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's 2025 PEAK Matrix® for Services Procurement/Statement of Work.

About KellyOCG®

KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting business of leading workforce strategy and solutions provider Kelly®, powers organizations with the people and technologies that drive businesses forward — faster. We set the industry standard with world-class workforce strategies, market expertise, predictive intelligence, and trusted consultation for top global companies. With decades of proven results and a relentless commitment to innovation, we don't just help clients achieve goals. We enable them to conquer their most complex workforce challenges.

Clients around the globe rely on us to deliver exceptional managed service provider (MSP), services procurement, direct sourcing, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and total talent management solutions. Our Helix and Sevayo® technology platforms accelerate enterprise-wide, data-driven decision-making. As trailblazers of the MSP model for over 25 years, we cut through complexity and deliver measurable impact, fueling decades of workforce innovation and consistently surpassing clients’ expectations.

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 375,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting solutions ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2025 was $4.3 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

Media Contact

Christian Taske

248-561-8823

christian.taske@kellyservices.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.