Buchanan Technologies Recognized for Second Consecutive Year in the Gartner® Market Guide for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services

GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan Technologies today announced it has been named as a representative vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services.

This marks the second straight year Buchanan Technologies – a leading provider of managed IT services and enterprise data and application solutions across North America – has been positioned in the report.

The recognition comes at a pivotal time, as midsize enterprises navigate a highly disruptive era, shaped by AI‑driven operational transformation, expanding cybersecurity challenges, and the growing need for resilient hybrid cloud infrastructures.

“We believe our continued recognition in the Gartner® Market Guide for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services is a further testament to the deep expertise and unwavering commitment we bring to the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and its ecosystem of applications," said Manish Yadav, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Data and Applications at Buchanan Technologies. "We remain steadfast in our mission to implement, scale, and manage OCI-based applications — delivering the resilient architectures and optimized application workflows our clients need to thrive."

Helping Clients Make the Right OCI Decisions

The 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services helps organizations set realistic expectations for Oracle Cloud service providers and make informed decisions by offering insight into market trends and listed Representative Vendors’ capabilities.

“We believe this recognition reflects the benchmarks we’ve set – and continue to deliver – in OCI professional and managed services,” said Michael Werblun, CEO of Buchanan Technologies. “I am very proud of the dedication of this team and the outcomes they are realizing for clients every day.”

About Gartner

Gartner, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Karl Rosander, Tobi Bet, 4 May 2026.

Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Buchanan Technologies

Buchanan Technologies is an award-winning managed IT services provider that helps mid-market and enterprise organizations across North America and Europe modernize and secure their technology environments. With over 900 certified professionals across 10 global locations, services span Infrastructure and Enterprise Applications, including Service Desk, On-site Support, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and AI solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, Buchanan serves more than 500 clients across multiple industries. Key strategic partnerships with Oracle, Microsoft, and AWS, combined with Gartner recognition, the HDI Pinnacle of Excellence award, and a 97% CSAT, demonstrate Buchanan’s commitment to quality, innovation, and measurable results.