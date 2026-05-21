Fuel Station Market Projected to Reach USD 2.36 Trillion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fuel Station Market has been valued at USD 1.75 Trillion in 2025 and will reach a valuation of USD 2.36 Trillion by 2035 at a CAGR of 3.10% between 2026-2035.

Fuel Station Market Insights reveal how there is a gradual change being observed in conventional fuel stations towards developing mobility hubs where there is a provision of services of petrol, diesel, CNG, LNG, EV Charging Stations, Hydrogen, and biofuels. With increased urbanization, increased number of vehicles, expanding transport networks, and encouragement from the government regarding development of clean infrastructure, it can be seen that the market will experience growth in the coming years.





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The U.S. Fuel Station Market is projected to grow from USD 0.59 Trillion in 2025 to USD 0.77 Trillion by 2035, at a CAGR of 3.01%.

The factors contributing to the growth of the U.S. include infrastructure for alternative fuels, investments for EV corridors, and the increased use of cleaner fuels for transportation. The high-level support from government organizations and the modernization of fuel retail infrastructure are some of the major factors contributing to the need for future fueling solutions.

Rising Demand for Multi-Energy Fueling Infrastructure to Boost Market Growth Globally

The Fuel Station Market is being fueled by the surging need for varied fuels and mobility infrastructure for passenger and cargo transport. There is increased investment in electric charging facilities, hydrogen fuel facilities, compressed natural gas facilities, and payment systems among other technologies by fuel retailers to cater to changing market requirements. Increasing concerns regarding the reduction in transportation emissions, along with the increase in logistics activities and vehicle population, continue to contribute to robust demand for fuel stations.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Fuel Type

The gasoline type witnessed a large share in the fuel station market, accounting for 44.74% in 2025 due to the extensive use of gasoline-powered passenger cars and an abundant network of gas pumps globally. The CNG type witnessed the fastest growth because of growing concern about the environment, growing pressure on the cost of fuels, and support from the government.

By Station Type

The COCO type dominated the fuel station market and accounted for 34.75% of the share in 2025 owing to the higher degree of control on operations, better quality of services, and investment in fueling technologies. The fastest-growing segment was that of urban fuel stations due to rising urbanization, higher traffic volume, and increased demand for mobility and convenience services in urban areas.

By Service Type

Fuel filling services were the most dominant in the fuel station market and accounted for 54.71% in 2025 as conventional fuel filling of petrol and diesel is the most significant source of generating revenues. The fastest-growing service in the Fuel Station Market was the EV charging service because of rising electric vehicle adoption.

By End-User

Passenger Vehicles captured the largest market share of 50.39%, driven by an increase in personal car ownership and higher demand for commuter transport solutions. Public Transportation was the fastest-growing segment due to the increase in investment towards eco-friendly urban public transport, electric buses, and fuel-efficient commercial transport solutions.

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Regional Analysis:

The fuel station market is expected to be led by the Asia Pacific region with a revenue market share of 38.41% during 2025. Rapid urbanization, vehicle ownership, substantial investment in transport infrastructure, and government policy towards clean energy fuels are some of the key factors driving the market in the region. Key countries in the region including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are aggressively developing their EV charging station, hydrogen station, and CNG/LPG fuel stations.

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth with a compound annual growth rate of 3.93% for the Fuel Station Market from 2026 to 2035.This growth is attributed to several factors including expansion in the EV corridor markets, upgrading of conventional fuel stations, and development of hydrogen fueling stations.

Key Players:

Shell plc

BP plc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Chevron Corporation

TotalEnergies SE

Saudi Aramco

PetroChina Company Limited

Indian Oil Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Phillips 66

Valero Energy Corporation

ENEOS Holdings Inc.

Petronas

PTT Public Company Limited

Repsol S.A.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Couche-Tard Inc.

Gazprom Neft

Rosneft

Recent Developments:

2026: Shell plc hastened the growth of its global multi-energy fuel station network through the installation of ultra-fast EV chargers in Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Shell increased investments in digital mobility services, loyalty programs, and convenient retail stores in its fuel retail system, thus reinforcing its focus on low carbon mobility and future roadside energy stations.

2025: BP plc boosted its EV charging and alternative fuels retailing strategy through further investment in high-speed charging corridors and urban charging hubs through its bp pulse brand. BP noted increasing consumer uptake of integrated mobility services in several international locations alongside continued upgrades of its fuel stations through modern payment systems and renewable energy sources.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Fuel Station Network Expansion Analysis – helps you understand the year-over-year growth of fuel station infrastructure across urban, highway, and rural transportation networks globally.

– helps you understand the year-over-year growth of fuel station infrastructure across urban, highway, and rural transportation networks globally. Alternative Fuel Adoption Metrics – helps you evaluate the penetration of EV charging, hydrogen, CNG, LNG, and biofuel infrastructure across developed and emerging economies.

– helps you evaluate the penetration of EV charging, hydrogen, CNG, LNG, and biofuel infrastructure across developed and emerging economies. Digital Payment & Smart Fueling Insights – helps you identify how AI-powered fueling systems, IoT monitoring, and digital payment technologies are transforming operational efficiency and customer convenience.

– helps you identify how AI-powered fueling systems, IoT monitoring, and digital payment technologies are transforming operational efficiency and customer convenience. Retail Modernization & Multi-Energy Hub Analysis – helps you determine how traditional fuel stations are evolving into integrated mobility centers offering fueling, charging, retail, and fleet management services.

– helps you determine how traditional fuel stations are evolving into integrated mobility centers offering fueling, charging, retail, and fleet management services. Regional Mobility Infrastructure Assessment – helps you uncover regional developments in transportation infrastructure, energy diversification strategies, and sustainable mobility investments.

– helps you uncover regional developments in transportation infrastructure, energy diversification strategies, and sustainable mobility investments. Government Policy & Clean Energy Investment Tracker – helps you assess the impact of regulatory frameworks, emission reduction policies, and public-private investments on future fuel station development globally.

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