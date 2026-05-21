Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Outlook Report 2026-2036 - Demand Trends Driven by Sustainability, Strategic Collaborations, and Regulatory Compliance

The biomass FDCA market offers significant opportunities through its growing use of eco-friendly, renewable materials in various industries, supporting substantial expansion.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Outlook 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biomass furan dicarboxylic acid (FDCA) market is valued at USD 25.21 million in 2025 and is anticipated to surpass USD 1.99 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 35.45% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026 to 2036.

In 2026, the industry size of biomass furan dicarboxylic acid (FDCA) is anticipated to reach USD 95.64 million. The growing use of environmentally friendly and renewable materials across various industries is a major factor supporting the expansion of the global biomass furan dicarboxylic acid (FDCA) market.

Companies Featured

  • Avantium
  • AVA Biochem AG
  • Biosynth
  • FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation
  • Leaf Biotech
  • Selleck Chemicals
  • Longchang chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Origin Materials
  • ReSource Chemical Corp.
  • Selleck Chemicals
  • Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Sugar Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. An Outline of the Global Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market

2. Research Methodology & Approach

3. Executive Summary

4. Growth Drivers

5. Major Roadblocks

6. Opportunities

7. Prevalent Trends

8. Government Regulation

9. Growth Outlook

10. Competitive White Space Analysis - Identifying Untapped Market Gaps

11. Risk Overview

12. SWOT

13. Technological Advancement

14. Technology Maturity Matrix for Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Recent News

15. Regional Demand

16. Global Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) by Geography - Strategic Comparative Analysis

17. Strategic Segment Analysis: Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Demand Landscape

18. Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Demand Trends Driven by Sustainability, Strategic Collaborations, and Regulatory Compliance (2026-2036)

19. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market

20. Porter Five Forces

21. PESTLE

22. Comparative Positioning

23. Global Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) - Key Player Analysis (2036)

24. Competitive Landscape: Key Suppliers/Players

25. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors

26. Company Market Share, 2036 (%)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qb7lf5

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Tags

                            
                                Biofuels
                            
                            
                                Biomass
                            
                            
                                Lignocellulosic Biomass
                            

                



        


    

        
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