Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Outlook Report 2026-2036 - Demand Trends Driven by Sustainability, Strategic Collaborations, and Regulatory Compliance

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Outlook 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biomass furan dicarboxylic acid (FDCA) market is valued at USD 25.21 million in 2025 and is anticipated to surpass USD 1.99 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 35.45% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026 to 2036.
In 2026, the industry size of biomass furan dicarboxylic acid (FDCA) is anticipated to reach USD 95.64 million. The growing use of environmentally friendly and renewable materials across various industries is a major factor supporting the expansion of the global biomass furan dicarboxylic acid (FDCA) market.
Companies Featured
- Avantium
- AVA Biochem AG
- Biosynth
- FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation
- Leaf Biotech
- Selleck Chemicals
- Longchang chemical Co., Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Origin Materials
- ReSource Chemical Corp.
- Selleck Chemicals
- Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
- Zhejiang Sugar Energy Technology Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. An Outline of the Global Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market
2. Research Methodology & Approach
3. Executive Summary
4. Growth Drivers
5. Major Roadblocks
6. Opportunities
7. Prevalent Trends
8. Government Regulation
9. Growth Outlook
10. Competitive White Space Analysis - Identifying Untapped Market Gaps
11. Risk Overview
12. SWOT
13. Technological Advancement
14. Technology Maturity Matrix for Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Recent News
15. Regional Demand
16. Global Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) by Geography - Strategic Comparative Analysis
17. Strategic Segment Analysis: Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Demand Landscape
18. Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Demand Trends Driven by Sustainability, Strategic Collaborations, and Regulatory Compliance (2026-2036)
19. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market
20. Porter Five Forces
21. PESTLE
22. Comparative Positioning
23. Global Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) - Key Player Analysis (2036)
24. Competitive Landscape: Key Suppliers/Players
25. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors
26. Company Market Share, 2036 (%)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qb7lf5
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