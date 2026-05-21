Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Outlook Report 2026-2036 - Demand Trends Driven by Sustainability, Strategic Collaborations, and Regulatory Compliance

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Outlook 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biomass furan dicarboxylic acid (FDCA) market is valued at USD 25.21 million in 2025 and is anticipated to surpass USD 1.99 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 35.45% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026 to 2036.

In 2026, the industry size of biomass furan dicarboxylic acid (FDCA) is anticipated to reach USD 95.64 million. The growing use of environmentally friendly and renewable materials across various industries is a major factor supporting the expansion of the global biomass furan dicarboxylic acid (FDCA) market.

Companies Featured

Avantium

AVA Biochem AG

Biosynth

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation

Leaf Biotech

Selleck Chemicals

Longchang chemical Co., Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Origin Materials

ReSource Chemical Corp.

Selleck Chemicals

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Sugar Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. An Outline of the Global Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market



2. Research Methodology & Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Growth Drivers



5. Major Roadblocks



6. Opportunities



7. Prevalent Trends



8. Government Regulation



9. Growth Outlook



10. Competitive White Space Analysis - Identifying Untapped Market Gaps



11. Risk Overview



12. SWOT



13. Technological Advancement



14. Technology Maturity Matrix for Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market Recent News



15. Regional Demand



16. Global Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) by Geography - Strategic Comparative Analysis



17. Strategic Segment Analysis: Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Demand Landscape



18. Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Demand Trends Driven by Sustainability, Strategic Collaborations, and Regulatory Compliance (2026-2036)



19. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market



20. Porter Five Forces



21. PESTLE



22. Comparative Positioning



23. Global Biomass Furan Dicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) - Key Player Analysis (2036)



24. Competitive Landscape: Key Suppliers/Players



25. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors



26. Company Market Share, 2036 (%)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qb7lf5

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