Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additives (Focused on PEA) Market Outlook Report 2026-2036

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additives (Focused on PEA) Market Outlook 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive aftermarket fuel additive market is valued at USD 2.19 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach a valuation of USD 4.90 billion by the end of 2036, rising at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-2036. In 2026, the industry size of the global encapsulated pesticide market is expected to reach USD 2.42 billion. Rising emission norms across the regions have fuelled the adoption of the automotive aftermarket fuel additives market.

Global Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additive Market Outlook

By Additive Type

Deposit Control Additive, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Octane Improvers, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Cetane Improvers, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Fuel System Cleaners, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Fuel Stabilizers, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Anti-Gelling Additives, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Corrosion Inhibitors, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

By Fuel Type

Gasoline, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Diesel, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

By Distribution Channel

E-commerce, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Big Retail Stores, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

S Stores, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Unauthorized Spare Part Shop, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Independent Service Centers, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Gas Stations, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Regional Synopsis, Value (USD Thousand), 2026-2036

North America Market Value (USD Thousand) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F

Europe Market Value (USD Thousand) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F

Asia-Pacific Market Value (USD Thousand) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F

Latin America Market Value (USD Thousand) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F

Middle East and Africa Market Value (USD Thousand) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F

Companies Featured

BASF (Germany)

Clariant (Switzerland)

DHALOP CHEMICALS (India)

Huntsman International LLC (U.S.)

LIQUI MOLY GmbH (Germany)

Qingdao IRO Surfactant Co. Ltd. (China)

Rislone (U.S.)

TIANJIN ZHONGXIN CHEMTECH CO. LTD. (ZX CHEMTECH) (China)

Key Topics Covered:



1. An Outline of the Global Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additive Market



2. Research Methodology & Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Growth Drivers



5. Major Roadblocks



6. Opportunities



7. Prevalent Trends



8. Government Regulation



9. Growth Outlook



10. Competitive White Space Analysis - Identifying Untapped Market Gaps



11. Risk Overview



12. SWOT



13. Technological Advancement



14. Technology Maturity Matrix for Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additive



15. Recent News



16. Regional Demand



17. Global Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additive by Geography - Strategic Comparative Analysis



18. Strategic Segment Analysis: Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additive Demand Landscape



19. Global Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additive Demand Trends Driven by Maintenance of vehicles, Sustainability and Stringent Regulations (2026-2036)



20. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additive Porter Five Forces



21. PESTLE



22. Comparative Positioning



23. Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additive- Key Player Analysis (2036)



24. Competitive Landscape: Key Suppliers/Players



25. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors



26. Company Market Share, 2036 (%)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9clrvh

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