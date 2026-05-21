Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additives (Focused on PEA) Market Outlook Report 2026-2036

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additives (Focused on PEA) Market Outlook 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive aftermarket fuel additive market is valued at USD 2.19 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach a valuation of USD 4.90 billion by the end of 2036, rising at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period, i.e., 2026-2036. In 2026, the industry size of the global encapsulated pesticide market is expected to reach USD 2.42 billion. Rising emission norms across the regions have fuelled the adoption of the automotive aftermarket fuel additives market.
Global Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additive Market Outlook
By Additive Type
- Deposit Control Additive, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Octane Improvers, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Cetane Improvers, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Fuel System Cleaners, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Fuel Stabilizers, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Anti-Gelling Additives, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Corrosion Inhibitors, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Others, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
By Fuel Type
- Gasoline, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Diesel, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
By Distribution Channel
- E-commerce, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Big Retail Stores, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- S Stores, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Unauthorized Spare Part Shop, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Independent Service Centers, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Gas Stations, Market Value (USD Thousand), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
Regional Synopsis, Value (USD Thousand), 2026-2036
- North America Market Value (USD Thousand) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
- Europe Market Value (USD Thousand) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
- Asia-Pacific Market Value (USD Thousand) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
- Latin America Market Value (USD Thousand) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
- Middle East and Africa Market Value (USD Thousand) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
Companies Featured
- BASF (Germany)
- Clariant (Switzerland)
- DHALOP CHEMICALS (India)
- Huntsman International LLC (U.S.)
- LIQUI MOLY GmbH (Germany)
- Qingdao IRO Surfactant Co. Ltd. (China)
- Rislone (U.S.)
- TIANJIN ZHONGXIN CHEMTECH CO. LTD. (ZX CHEMTECH) (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. An Outline of the Global Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additive Market
2. Research Methodology & Approach
3. Executive Summary
4. Growth Drivers
5. Major Roadblocks
6. Opportunities
7. Prevalent Trends
8. Government Regulation
9. Growth Outlook
10. Competitive White Space Analysis - Identifying Untapped Market Gaps
11. Risk Overview
12. SWOT
13. Technological Advancement
14. Technology Maturity Matrix for Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additive
15. Recent News
16. Regional Demand
17. Global Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additive by Geography - Strategic Comparative Analysis
18. Strategic Segment Analysis: Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additive Demand Landscape
19. Global Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additive Demand Trends Driven by Maintenance of vehicles, Sustainability and Stringent Regulations (2026-2036)
20. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additive Porter Five Forces
21. PESTLE
22. Comparative Positioning
23. Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additive- Key Player Analysis (2036)
24. Competitive Landscape: Key Suppliers/Players
25. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors
26. Company Market Share, 2036 (%)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9clrvh
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