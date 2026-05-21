Global Specialty Generics Market to Hit USD 295.53 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Biosimilars Adoption and Patent Expirations – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the global Specialty Generics Market was valued at USD 102.32 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 295.53 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.19% during 2026–2035.

High-value biopharmaceuticals and specialty pharmaceuticals' patents expiration, adoption of more biosimilars, and better healthcare access in developing countries are some of the main factors fueling the market growth. Drug formulation technologies innovations, increased pharmaceutical research and development expenditure, and various government policies to provide affordable health care options are also boosting the global acceptance of specialty generics.

Electric Wheelchair Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2025): USD 102.32 Billion

Projected Market Size (2035): USD 295.53 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 11.19%

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025

Get a Sample Report of Specialty Generics Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6937

The U.S. Specialty Generics Market is projected to grow from USD 34.84 Billion in 2025 to USD 99.73 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 11.09%.

The increasing incidence of chronic conditions, biosimilars adoption, and demand for low-cost specialty drugs are some of the major factors that are propelling the growth of the Specialty Generics Market in the U.S. Well-developed manufacturing capabilities, increasing healthcare expenditure, and supportive reimbursement policies are some of the other factors helping in market growth. Also, patent expiration of many blockbuster specialty drugs and efforts toward reducing healthcare treatment costs are making specialty generics popular in the U.S.

The Europe Specialty Generics Market is estimated to be USD 28.64 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 78.18 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.56% during 2026–2035.

The market for Europe Specialty Generics is exhibiting a steady rate of growth owing to the strong healthcare system, growing acceptance of biosimilar drugs, and rising need for cost-effective medicines. The occurrence of chronic diseases and supportive government policies have helped fast-track approvals for specialty generics.

Rising Demand for Cost-Effective Specialty Medicines to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The Specialty Generics market is influenced by rising incidences of chronic ailments, along with increased cost-saving efforts in the healthcare industry for ensuring efficacy of treatment without compromising its cost factor. The major emphasis of pharmaceutical manufacturers in terms of investments is in the areas of biosimilars, generics with complexities, and innovative delivery technology for making specialty drugs more affordable and accessible. Awareness about biosimilars, specialty pharmacy networks, and collaborations in this domain are some other factors contributing towards sustainable market growth.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sandoz (Novartis Division)

Viatris Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Lupin Limited

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Cipla Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Mylan Pharmaceuticals (now Viatris)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Apotex Inc.

Stada Arzneimittel AG

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Alvogen

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Endo International plc

Segmentation Analysis:

Based on Type

In terms of revenue generation, injectables held the maximum share of around 62.35% in 2025 as they found wide-scale application in oncology, autoimmune disorders, and hospital-based intensive care due to their ease of administration. Oral drugs registered the fastest rate of growth during 2026-2035 as patients were leaning toward convenient medication and developments in specialty oral medicines.

Based on Indications

The inflammatory conditions segment held the major market share in 2025 owing to the large-scale incidence of autoimmune conditions globally. Oncology emerged as the fastest growing segment during 2026-2035 due to the increased cases of cancer globally, rising demand for cancer treatment, and fast-paced development of biosimilar and specialty generics for oncology.

Based on End-User

Specialty pharmacy dominated the market in 2025 as specialty medicines required advanced storage facilities, logistics, and management capabilities. Hospital pharmacies are expected to be the fastest-growing end user segment during 2026-2035 as hospitals were increasingly focusing on inpatient treatment and reducing pharmaceutical costs through efficient treatment options.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Specialty Generics Market? Schedule a Call with Our Analyst Team @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6937

Regional Insights:

North America was the largest player in the Specialty Generics Market, commanding 42% market share in 2025, due to factors such as the well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high uptake of specialty drugs, high penetration of biosimilars, and prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and autoimmune diseases. The favorable reimbursement schemes, efficient pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, and positive regulatory policies are some of the other factors supporting the uptake of specialty generics in the region.

The Asia Pacific region was expected to show the highest growth rate for the Specialty Generics Market over the forecast period due to several factors including the growing healthcare infrastructure, increasing numbers of patients, prevalence of chronic diseases, and awareness about cost-effective specialty medicines. The active participation of government in promoting generics, increasing investments from multinational pharmaceutical organizations, and growth of specialty pharmacies are some of the factors fueling the market growth in regions such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Recent Developments:

In 2025 , Sun Pharma expanded its specialty portfolio through the acquisition of Checkpoint Therapeutics, strengthening its oncology-focused specialty generics and immunotherapy pipeline across regulated global markets.

, Sun Pharma expanded its specialty portfolio through the acquisition of Checkpoint Therapeutics, strengthening its oncology-focused specialty generics and immunotherapy pipeline across regulated global markets. In 2025, Cipla expanded its specialty and complex generics portfolio in respiratory and oncology segments through strategic partnerships and product launches aimed at improving access to differentiated therapies globally.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

BIOSIMILAR & COMPLEX GENERICS ADOPTION ANALYSIS – helps you understand the penetration trends of biosimilars and advanced specialty generics across major therapeutic applications globally.

– helps you understand the penetration trends of biosimilars and advanced specialty generics across major therapeutic applications globally. PATENT EXPIRY & MARKET ENTRY TRACKER – helps you evaluate upcoming patent expirations of blockbuster specialty drugs and identify future opportunities for generic market expansion.

– helps you evaluate upcoming patent expirations of blockbuster specialty drugs and identify future opportunities for generic market expansion. SPECIALTY PHARMACY DISTRIBUTION INSIGHTS – helps you assess the role of specialty pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and healthcare distribution networks in specialty generics adoption.

– helps you assess the role of specialty pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and healthcare distribution networks in specialty generics adoption. CHRONIC DISEASE BURDEN & TREATMENT DEMAND ASSESSMENT – helps you identify how rising cases of cancer, autoimmune diseases, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders are influencing specialty therapeutics demand.

– helps you identify how rising cases of cancer, autoimmune diseases, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders are influencing specialty therapeutics demand. REGULATORY & BIOSIMILAR APPROVAL LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you uncover the impact of global regulatory frameworks, reimbursement systems, and biosimilar approval pathways on market growth.

– helps you uncover the impact of global regulatory frameworks, reimbursement systems, and biosimilar approval pathways on market growth. BIOPHARMACEUTICAL R&D & MANUFACTURING INNOVATION INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate advancements in drug formulation technologies, cell culture systems, and specialty generics manufacturing capabilities globally.

Purchase Single User PDF of Specialty Generics Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6937

Electric Wheelchair Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 102.32 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 295.53 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.19% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Related Market Reports

Biosimilars Market Size, Share & Growth Report 2026

Biopharmaceutical CMO Market Trends & Outlook 2026

Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis 2026

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Growth Report 2026

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.