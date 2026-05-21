Japan Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook 2026-2036: Expansion Driven by Growing Demand for Application-specific Chemical Inputs in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Japan specialty chemicals market size was valued at USD 33.32 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 42.40 billion by the end of 2036, rising at a CAGR of approximately 2.15% during the forecast period (2026-2036).

In 2026, the industry size of the Japan specialty chemicals market is expected to be USD 34.29 billion. The sustained demand for application-specific chemical inputs in the pharmaceutical industry propels the growth of the market in Japan.

Companies Featured

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tosoh Corporation

DIC Corporation

JSR Corporation

Showa Denko K.K.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Daicel Corporation

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

NOF Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition and Segmentation

1.2. Study Assumptions and Abbreviations



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Secondary Research

2.2. Primary Research

2.3. SPSS Approach

2.4. Data Triangulation



3. Executive Summary



4. Japan Industry Overview (1/2)

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Industry Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. DROT

4.4. Government Regulation: How they would Aid the Business?

4.5. Competitive Landscape

4.5.1. Albemarle Corporation

4.5.2. BASF SE

4.5.3. Clariant

4.5.4. Croda International Plc

4.5.5. Evonik

4.6. Price benchmarking

4.7. SWOT Analysis

4.8. Technological advancements

4.9. Ecosystem analysis

4.10. Use case analysis

4.11. Case study analysis

4.12. Export-Import Analysis

4.13. Demand segmentation & strategic implications

4.14. Japan Specialty Chemicals import landscape & strategic positioning

4.15. Strategic Role of Specialty Chemicals in Semiconductor Fabrication

4.16. Industry consumption & application-specific opportunities

4.17. Key trends & strategic implications

4.18. Root Cause Analysis

4.19. Industry Risk Assessment

4.20. Growth Outlook



5. Japan Outlook and Projections

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Value (USD Millions), Volume (Millions Tons), Current and Future Projections, 2026-2036

5.1.2. Increment $ Opportunity Assessment, 2026-2036

5.1.3. Year-on-Year Growth Forecast (%)

5.2. Segmentation (USD Millions), 2026-2036

5.2.1. End User Segmentation, Value (USD Millions)

5.2.1.1. Semiconductor Fabrication

5.2.1.1.1. Photolithography

5.2.1.1.2. Etching

5.2.1.1.3. Others

5.2.1.2. Display Manufacturing

5.2.1.2.1. OLED materials

5.2.1.2.2. Specialty Coatings

5.2.1.2.3. Others

5.2.1.3. Battery Manufacturing

5.2.1.3.1. Cathode materials

5.2.1.3.2. Anode materials

5.2.1.3.3. Others

5.2.1.4. Hydrogen Production & Storage

5.2.1.4.1. Membranes

5.2.1.4.2. Catalyst

5.2.1.4.3. Absorbents

5.2.1.5. Telecommunication Infrastructure

5.2.1.5.1. Optical fiber coatings

5.2.1.5.2. High-frequency polymers

5.2.1.5.3. Others

5.2.1.6. Advanced Mobility

5.2.1.6.1. EV materials

5.2.1.6.2. Lightweight composites

5.2.1.6.3. Thermal management chemicals

5.2.1.6.4. Others

5.2.1.7. Aerospace and Defence

5.2.1.7.1. Adhesives

5.2.1.7.2. Propellants

5.2.1.7.3. Others

5.2.1.8. Other Industrial and Chemical Applications



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rwjzbc

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