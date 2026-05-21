ALSTOM S.A: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 21 May 2026

21 May 2026
Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce and articles 223-16 and 223-11 of the AMF General regulation (Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers)
|Date
|Number of shares with a nominal value of €7
|Gross number of
voting rights
|21 May 2026
|462,616,024
462,616,024
|About Alstom
|Alstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transportation. We design and deliver a complete range of future-ready solutions – from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions.
With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and multi-local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable.
Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €19.2 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026.
For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.
|Contacts
|Press:
Charles-Etienne LEBATARD – T: +33 (0) 7 63 43 68 60
mediarelations@alstomgroup.com
Philippe MOLITOR – T +33 (0)7 76 00 97 79
Philippe.molitor@alstomgroup.com
Investor Relations:
Cyril GUERIN – T: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16
cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com
Guillaume GAUVILLE – T: +44 (0)7 588 022 744
guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com
Jalal DAHMANE – T: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62
jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com
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