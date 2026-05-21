‘For The Assist’: Haleon Canada launches national campaign with Canada Soccer to celebrate the small health supports behind Canadian wellbeing

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians prepare to cheer on Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team this summer, Haleon, the consumer company focused on delivering better everyday health, is looking beyond the highlight reel to spotlight everyday support with its national creative platform, For The Assist. Through this platform, Haleon celebrates the small, often-overlooked moments that make every big achievement possible.

Rooted in Haleon Canada’s multi-year partnership with Canada Soccer, For The Assist connects daily health support to performance at all levels, from home routines to the soccer pitch. The platform leverages Canadian soccer athletes across campaign touchpoints, including a new creative campaign starring Men’s National Team player Richie Laryea. Rather than focusing solely on elite performance, the campaign centres on the products and everyday routines that power Canadians from coast to coast.

“I’m excited to partner with Haleon on the ‘For The Assist’ campaign because it shines a light on the everyday habits that help people feel their best,” says Richie Laryea. “Whether it’s staying on top of simple health routines or having trusted products you can rely on day to day, those small assists can make a big difference.”

The platform draws a parallel between crucial passes in soccer that set up goals and the daily health assists that Haleon products provide to Canadians. Helping them show up, stay active, and keep moving forward. Haleon supports Canadians across six major health categories, with leading brands such as Advil and Sensodyne to Centrum and Voltaren, positioned as the behind-the-scenes system of care for everyday life.

“Every goal starts with an assist, and the same is true in everyday health,” said Patrick Rosettis, Interim General Manager, Haleon Canada. “For The Assist celebrates the preparation, recovery, and daily health support that our trusted brands provide for Canadians. It’s our way of standing behind Canadians as a trusted part of their wellbeing journey.”

As national attention turns to soccer in the coming months, For The Assist will tap into the rising cultural energy, national pride, and community spirit. It reflects how wellness is built outside the stadium. In the routines, recovery, and preparation that enable people to participate fully.

Canadians can access additional assists through Haleon Canada’s Get Well. Stay Well digital platform, which offers savings, coupons, and health tips designed to make everyday care more accessible.

Reaching Canadians nationally across media, retail, and experiential touchpoints

For The Assist rolls out through a fully integrated campaign across online video, connected TV, out-of-home, influencer partnerships, point-of-purchase, and experiential marketing. The platform also includes custom retail displays and a strong in-store presence across major Canadian retailers and pharmacies, as well as online at amazon.ca.

A key experiential element will see Haleon Canada travel across the country with sports television personality Cabbie Richards. The tour will visit geographically and culturally diverse communities, creating moments that celebrate the soccer journey and offer practical assists to help Canadians stay on their fan game throughout the tournament.

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon’s product portfolio spans six major categories: Oral Health; Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS); Pain Relief; Respiratory Health; Digestive Health; and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding, Haleon Canada brands include Advil, Buckley’s, Centrum, Emergen-C, Flonase, NeoCitran, Nexium, Polident, Robitussin, Sensodyne, TUMS, Voltaren and more. For more information on Haleon and its brands visit Haleon Canada.

Contact

Aaron Short, Nvoy Strategies

aaron.short@nvoystrategies.com

905-442-1923

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60159111-f44a-45eb-b828-f73d2fc6eba3