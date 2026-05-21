Medicana Strengthens Its International Sports Presence Through Expanded Healthcare Partnership with Fenerbahçe



Photo: Medicana Hospital Press Conference via FL Comms

ISTANBUL, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicana Health Group , one of Türkiye’s leading healthcare groups, continues to strengthen its role in sports through comprehensive healthcare sponsorships and long-term investments across multiple disciplines. With its growing portfolio of partnerships, the Group is positioning its medical expertise at the service of athletes, clubs, federations and leagues, while also reinforcing its international brand visibility through its expanded collaboration with Fenerbahçe Sports Club.

Known for its long-standing contribution to Turkish sports and healthcare, Medicana currently provides sponsorship support to 17 sports clubs and athletes in Türkiye, spanning football, basketball, volleyball, Olympic branches, women’s sports, youth academies and individual athletes. This broad commitment reflects the Group’s belief that sports is not only a field of competition, but also a powerful driver of public health, youth development and social impact.

A BROADER HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP WITH FENERBAHÇE

Medicana Health Group ’s partnership with Fenerbahçe Sports Club, one of Türkiye’s most established and internationally recognized sports institutions, has been expanded for the upcoming period. The collaboration first began in the 2023–2024 season with Medicana becoming the back-of-shirt sponsor of the Fenerbahçe Women’s Football Team.

In the 2024–2025 season, Medicana further strengthened its relationship with the club by becoming both the naming sponsor and healthcare sponsor of Fenerbahçe’s Women’s and Men’s Volleyball Teams. As of the 2025–2026 season, Medicana has expanded its support even further, becoming the official healthcare sponsor of all Fenerbahçe branches for two seasons.

Within the scope of this partnership, Medicana provides pre-season health screenings and healthcare services for athletes competing across Fenerbahçe’s professional and academy teams, including Women’s and Men’s Football A Teams and youth academies, Women’s and Men’s Basketball A Teams and youth academies, and Women’s and Men’s Volleyball A Teams and youth academies. The healthcare support also covers athletes in Olympic and additional branches such as swimming, table tennis, athletics, boxing, rowing, sailing and wheelchair basketball.

Medicana will also continue its naming sponsorship of the Fenerbahçe Medicana Women’s and Men’s Volleyball Teams, further reinforcing its support for one of the club’s prominent competitive branches.

BRINGING MEDICAL EXPERTISE TO THE WORLD OF SPORTS

Through its integrated approach to sports healthcare, Medicana supports athletes not only during competition, but throughout the full performance cycle. The Group provides services ranging from pre-season medical examinations and performance monitoring to diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation processes related to sports injuries.

This model contributes to performance continuity for athletes while helping clubs strengthen their healthcare infrastructure. By bringing its medical know-how into the sports ecosystem, Medicana aims to support both immediate athletic performance and long-term athlete health.

SUPPORTING SPORTS ACROSS EVERY DISCIPLINE

Beyond its partnership with Fenerbahçe, Medicana maintains a broad presence across the Turkish sports landscape. The Group supports the Turkish Football Federation and serves as the main sponsor of the Türkiye Sigorta Basketball Super League, playing an active role at the highest level of Turkish basketball.

Medicana also provides sponsorship support to a wide range of clubs, teams and athletes across different disciplines and levels, including Göztepe Sports Club, Sivasspor, Tofaş Sports Club, ONVO Büyükçekmece Basketball, Nilüfer Belediyespor, Turkish Airlines Sports Club, Sarıyer Sports Club, Ümraniyespor, Arkas Sports Club, Konya Büyükşehir Belediyespor, Çağla Kubat Windsurf Academy, TED Ankara Kolejliler Sports Club and national swimmer Bengisu Avcı.

Together with Fenerbahçe and other partners, these collaborations underline Medicana’s position as one of the most active healthcare supporters of sports in Türkiye.

A STRATEGIC COMMITMENT BEYOND SPONSORSHIP

Medicana approaches sports sponsorship not merely as brand visibility, but as a long-term investment in public health, athletic development and social value. The Group sees sports as a platform that encourages healthier lifestyles, supports young people’s engagement with physical activity and contributes to stronger communities.

With its support for 17 clubs and athletes across Türkiye, Medicana acts with the principle that “sports have no color”, valuing every branch, every team and every athlete’s effort equally. From professional leagues to youth academies, from women’s sports to amateur and Olympic disciplines, the Group continues to invest in sport as part of its wider mission to help build a healthier society.

By extending its healthcare expertise across the sporting ecosystem and deepening its collaboration with internationally recognized clubs such as Fenerbahçe, Medicana aims to create a lasting impact that goes beyond logo visibility, strengthening both athlete health and the future of sport.

About Medicana Health Group

Founded in 1992, Medicana Health Group is one of Türkiye’s leading privately owned healthcare providers, operating 19 hospitals in Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Serving more than 5 million patients annually, including a significant international patient base, Medicana delivers multidisciplinary care across a broad range of specialties with a strong focus on clinical excellence and patient-centered service. In addition to healthcare, the Group invests in education through Medicana Education Group and Fenerbahçe University. With approximately 15,000 employees, Medicana continues to expand its international footprint while advancing sustainability through renewable energy investments and supporting Turkish sports through long-term health sponsorships.

For media inquiries:

Ugur Alkapar

FL Communications

+905327011097

ugur@flpr.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cc67616-c47f-41c0-90af-817946c3900d