NSK Dental Achieves Back-to-Back Top Ratings in Dental Product Shopper Peer Evaluations

Hoffman Estates, IL, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSK Dental (NSK/Nakanishi Inc.), the global leader in precision dental handpiece technology, announced that two of its flagship handpieces have earned the highest peer-evaluation scores ever recorded in their respective categories by Dental Product Shopper (DPS). The Ti-Max Z990L air-driven handpiece received a 4.9 out of 5.0, the highest score ever awarded to an air-driven handpiece in DPS history, in the publication's 2024 Peer Evaluation. The Ti-Max Z99L electric handpiece then surpassed that milestone in 2025, achieving a perfect 5.0 score, making it the highest-rated handpiece of any kind in DPS history.

The NSK Ti-Max Z99L electric handpiece achieved the unprecedented milestone of a perfect 5.0 in Dental Product Shopper's 2025 Peer Evaluation

Dental Product Shopper's peer-reviewed evaluations are conducted by practicing clinicians who assess products across multiple performance criteria and submit independent scores. The scores are widely regarded as among the most credible third-party benchmarks in the dental industry.

Ti-Max Z990L — The Highest-Rated Air-Driven Handpiece Ever (4.9/5.0, 2024)

The Ti-Max Z990L air turbine redefined what clinicians expect from an air-driven handpiece. Powered by NSK's proprietary DYNAMIC POWER SYSTEM, the Z990L delivers a remarkable 44 watts of output, a significant leap over previous-generation air turbines, in a body constructed of pure titanium that weighs 20% less than competing high-speed handpieces.

In their DPS evaluations, clinicians praised the Z990L's cutting reliability, ergonomics, and illumination. Evaluators noted that the handpiece's torque remained consistent throughout even demanding procedures, including crown preparation on posterior teeth and removal of existing ceramic restorations. The compact head design and low-profile build drew particular praise for improving access in the posterior quadrant. NSK's DURAGRIP non-slip, scratch-resistant coating and DURAPOWER CHUCK technology further contributed to clinician confidence and comfort during extended procedures.

The Z990L's LED illumination was also highlighted as a standout feature, with clinicians reporting enhanced visibility in areas that were previously difficult to assess by sight alone. Evaluators reported reduced hand fatigue compared to other handpieces, attributing this to the combination of titanium construction and the handpiece's balanced, ergonomic grip.

Ti-Max Z99L — A Perfect Score: The Highest-Rated Handpiece in DPS History (5.0/5.0, 2025)

Building on the success of the Z990L, NSK's Ti-Max Z99L electric handpiece achieved the unprecedented milestone of a perfect 5.0 in Dental Product Shopper's 2025 Peer Evaluation, the highest score any handpiece has ever received in the publication's history.

The Z99L features a next-generation chuck and gear design that delivers smooth, high-torque cutting performance at speeds up to 200,000 rpm. A unique head, gear, and bearing design minimizes heat generation, while a compact 100° head angle and bright fiber-optic LED improve access and visibility throughout the oral cavity. The handpiece also features a 2-way water function that allows clinicians to switch seamlessly between jet and mist irrigation, enabling the Z99L to transition between restorative and surgical applications without changing instruments.

Evaluating clinicians consistently praised the Z99L's quiet operation, reduced vibration, cutting efficiency, and versatility across procedure types. The handpiece earned top marks across every scored criterion in the DPS evaluation, including power and torque, smoothness of operation, noise level, ergonomics, ease of access, visibility, and overall satisfaction.

"NSK is a great company to work with. They have excellent reps and products at a fair price. The Ti-Max Z99L will win over dentists."

— DPS Peer Evaluator, 2025

About NSK Dental

NSK Dental (Nakanishi Inc.), headquartered in Tochigi, Japan, is the world's leading manufacturer of precision dental handpieces and rotary instruments. With over a century of engineering expertise in ultra-high-speed rotary technology, NSK manufactures the vast majority of its components in-house to ensure uncompromising quality, reliability, and performance. NSK's product portfolio spans air turbines, electric contra-angles, clinical micromotors, oral hygiene devices, endodontic systems, and surgical equipment, serving dental professionals across more than 100 countries worldwide.

NSK is the #1 selling electric handpiece brand in the United States. For more information, visit www.nskdental.com or call 888.675.1675.

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