Aqua-Tots Opens the Brand’s Largest Swim School in Dubai, Marking a New Era of Global Expansion

Phoenix, AZ, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School , the largest international swim school franchise, has officially opened its newest location in Al Quoz, Dubai, marking a milestone moment in the brand’s continued global expansion. The Dubai location reinforces Aqua-Tots’ mission to save lives through swim education while serving as a regional hub for the Middle East.

With the opening of Aqua-Tots Dubai, the brand now operates 13 locations across the Middle East and continues to expand its global footprint across 14 countries, delivering more than five million swim lessons annually.

“Aqua-Tots Dubai represents a defining milestone for our brand,” said Paul Preston, co-founder and president of Aqua-Tots Swim School. “Not only is this the largest swim school we’ve ever built, but it is also one of the largest in the world; a powerful symbol of how far our mission has reached. Dubai is a global crossroads, and this school allows us to amplify awareness around the importance of swim education while supporting our long-term growth across the region.”

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona in 1991 by Ron and Jane Sciarro, Aqua-Tots began as a single swim program rooted in safety, consistency, and child development. In 2005, the brand entered a pivotal growth chapter when Paul and Heather Preston joined the Sciarros, pioneering the indoor, year-round swim school model. This innovation transformed access to swim education, allowing families to prioritize water safety regardless of season or climate, and laid the foundation for Aqua-Tots’ rise as a global leader in swim instruction.

“Opening in Dubai is especially meaningful as we begin building new relationships with families in such a dynamic and diverse community,” said Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim School. “This opening is about creating a space where kids can build confidence, where parents feel supported, and where our team can show up every day in a way that truly matters.”

As Aqua-Tots continues to expand globally, its mission carries increasing urgency. According to National Ambulance , drowning is among the leading causes of unintentional deaths in the UAE. Aqua-Tots addresses this need by prioritizing early swim instruction and reinforcing water safety awareness for families. Each new school extends the brand’s life-saving reach, empowering children and families with skills that last a lifetime.

The Dubai school is owned by Dalal Al Bader, Aqua-Tots Master Developer in the Middle East, and Umitta Imam, an entrepreneur whose journey spans continents and industries. Born in Nigeria and educated in Kent and Manchester, England, Imam went on to build successful businesses in education and fashion in Lagos before settling in Dubai with her husband and children.

Imam’s connection to Aqua-Tots began unexpectedly during a visit to Houston, Texas, where she accompanied a friend to her daughter’s swim lesson at Aqua-Tots Spring/Klein. What she witnessed (the structure, consistency, and values-driven approach) immediately resonated. For Imam, Aqua-Tots Dubai is more than a business; it is a community investment rooted in safety, access, and opportunity.

Aqua-Tots Dubai offers small-group lessons with a 4:1 student-to-instructor ratio. The expansive indoor facility features a heated pool, multiple swim zones and floor-to-ceiling glass viewing wall for parents to view lessons.

For more details, follow Aqua-Tots Dubai’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram or visit aqua-tots.com/ al-quoz .

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About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur’s Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2025, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 185 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram .

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