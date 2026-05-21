C2R2 and eCampusOntario Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to Upskilling Opportunities Across Canada

HAMILTON, Ontario, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery (C2R2) and eCampusOntario announced today a new partnership that will strengthen collaboration across postsecondary institutions and expand access to skills training opportunities for learners across Canada.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to enhancing coordination across educational institutions to improve access to flexible, high-quality learning opportunities that respond to evolving labour market needs. By aligning national and provincial efforts, C2R2 and eCampusOntario will support a more connected and accessible postsecondary education ecosystem.

As part of this collaboration, C2R2 will work with eCampusOntario to integrate its member institutes’ programs into the Skills for Jobs Canada, Canada’s national upskilling platform, designed to connect learners and employers with short-duration, skills-focused education and training. This will enable broader dissemination of programs offered by C2R2 institutes and improve access for learners seeking to upgrade their skills.

“C2R2 is committed to working collaboratively with partners across Canada to strengthen access to education and support workforce development,” said Cebert Adamson, VP Academics at Mohawk College and C2R2 Steering Group Co-Chair. “This partnership with eCampusOntario represents an important step in improving the visibility and accessibility of programs offered by our member institutes, while supporting a more coordinated, pan-Canadian approach to skills development.”

eCampusOntario, a provincially supported not-for-profit organization, plays a key role in advancing digital learning and collaboration across Ontario’s postsecondary sector. Through this partnership, eCampusOntario will extend its collaborative infrastructure to support broader inter-institutional engagement and improved access to educational opportunities.

“eCampusOntario is pleased to partner with C2R2 to support greater collaboration across institutions and jurisdictions,” said Robert Luke, CEO of eCampusOntario. “By working together, we are enhancing pathways for learners and strengthening connections between education providers and employers, contributing to a more responsive and inclusive education system.”

The partnership includes coordinated onboarding, training and ongoing support to facilitate institutional participation, as well as the use of standardized data and metadata to improve program discoverability and alignment with labour market information.

This initiative underscores the importance of collaboration in advancing equitable access to education and supports broader efforts to build a skilled, adaptable, and resilient workforce.

About Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery (C2R2)

Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery (C2R2) is a coalition of highly aligned colleges, cégeps, and polytechnics across Canada with an established commitment to sustainability. The coalition members have come together as a driving force, providing the skills required to transition to a clean economy in Canada. C2R2’s administration and secretariat are located at Mohawk College in Hamilton.

About eCampusOntario

eCampusOntario is a not-for-profit organization funded by the Ministry of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security, that supports innovation, collaboration and digital-by-design education in Ontario’s publicly assisted colleges, universities, and Indigenous Institutes. It provides the sector with platforms, programs, and services to advance digital participation in postsecondary education, connecting Ontario’s postsecondary institutions and learners to the future of learning and work.

For further information, please contact:

Sean Coffey

Director, Communications

Mohawk College

905-575-2127

sean.coffey@mohawkcollege.ca

Jason Northway-Frank

Senior Manager, Governance and Public Relations

eCampusOntario

647-719-0555

jnorthway-frank@ecampusontario.ca