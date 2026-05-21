Berlin Packaging Receives Record 26 Packaging Awards Across Global Competitions

CHICAGO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, received a record-breaking 16 awards from the 2026 National Association of Container Distributors (NACD) Packaging Awards — the most awards earned by any single supplier this year and the highest total in company history, surpassing its previous record of 15 awards.

The NACD Awards celebrate the industry’s most innovative packaging solutions released during the previous year. Berlin Packaging earned five Gold, six Silver, and five Bronze awards across multiple categories—including a sweep of the Novelty category—showcasing the company’s expertise in package design, structural innovation, sustainability, and brand storytelling.

Berlin Packaging also earned six honors from the 6th Annual Craft Spirits Packaging Awards, presented by the American Craft Spirits Association and Craft Spirits Magazine. Combined with additional recognition from the 2026 PAC Global Awards and the WorldStar Global Packaging Awards, the company has earned 26 packaging awards so far in 2026.

“These awards reflect the creativity, technical expertise, and collaborative spirit of our global teams,” said Scott Jost, Berlin Packaging’s Chief Innovation Officer. “Studio One Eleven® continues to design packaging that pushes innovation forward — from structural engineering and sustainability to premium brand storytelling — helping our customers stand out in increasingly competitive markets.”

Studio One Eleven, Berlin Packaging’s design and innovation engine, offers branding strategy, package design, sustainability consulting, and commercialization support through nine locations worldwide.

Standout Award-Winning Projects Included:

Elena 1912 – Gold, Food Category; Gold, Best Use of Custom Packaging

Monari Federzoni’s Elena 1912 is an ultra-premium balsamic vinegar that celebrates the heritage and craftsmanship of the century-old Italian brand. To match the elegance of the product inside, Berlin Packaging designed a bespoke glass bottle inspired by twisting grape vines and classic Art Deco styling. Studio One Eleven’s structural designers and engineers developed the intricate spiral structure and detailed base to support glass production and distribution requirements while maintaining the bottle’s premium aesthetic. Each bottle features one of three collectible charms representing the brand’s historic logo elements and sits inside a sophisticated collector’s box honoring founder Elena Monari.

Gin District – Gold, Beverage Spirits; Silver, Best Use of Stock Packaging

Gin District celebrates the craftsmanship and style of Milan, Italy, through a collection of premium gins inspired by the city’s iconic neighborhoods. To help the brand stand apart in the spirits category, Berlin Packaging sourced and customized a striking square-shaped bottle from its exclusive catalog. Inspired by luxury fragrance packaging, the bottle combines rounded shoulders, a wooden closure, and fully opaque matte decoration to create a refined, contemporary look. Berlin Packaging also carefully managed the decoration and manufacturing process to ensure flawless execution and premium shelf presence.

Additional award-winning projects included:

Wildfleur – Silver, Personal Care

Also recognized with an Award of Distinction in Beauty at the 2026 PAC Global Awards.

– Silver, Personal Care Also recognized with an Award of Distinction in Beauty at the 2026 PAC Global Awards. BooBoo Bubbles – Bronze, Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical

Also earned Best in Class for Health & Wellness at the 2026 PAC Global Awards.

– Bronze, Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical Also earned Best in Class for Health & Wellness at the 2026 PAC Global Awards. Aplós – Bronze, Beverage Non-Spirits

Also won Gold in the Zero Proof category at the 6th Annual Craft Spirits Packaging Awards.





About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually, along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing and logistics services, and sustainability solutions for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services. Please visit berlinpackaging.com and corporate.berlinpackaging.eu for more information.

Media Contact

Celeste Osborne, Celeste.Osborne@berlinpackaging.com, (708) 272-7046