Resilient Energy Inc. Subsidiary Bullet SWD LLC Enters Joint Venture with Established U.S. Oilfield Services Operator

HOUSTON, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Resilient Energy Inc. (OTC: RENI) ("RENI" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Bullet SWD LLC, has entered into a Joint Venture agreement with a well-established U.S.-based oilfield services operator founded in 2007. The partner company has a long-standing record of strong revenues, consistent profitability, and a customer base that includes multiple Fortune 500 energy clients.

The Joint Venture is structured to provide vital logistical and operational support services to the oil and gas sector. These services include the transportation of liquids, gases, oilfield construction equipment, and saltwater for disposal—an essential component of modern energy infrastructure. Saltwater disposal (SWD) plays a critical environmental and operational role in oilfield management, supporting ongoing production while ensuring regulatory compliance and environmental stewardship.

Under the agreement, RENI will supply and maintain the specialized tools and equipment utilized by the SWD operator in day-to-day field operations. This includes high-performance industrial centrifuges used to separate oil from sludge through high-speed rotational force, enabling efficient separation of solids, water, and hydrocarbons. Additional equipment categories include heavy-duty fluid handling systems, filtration units, storage assets, injection systems, and facility automation such as SCADA technologies for monitoring tank levels, pressures, and flow rates.

The JV partner—an SWD company generating more than $15 million in annual revenue—will introduce RENI to its existing customer network, including several major oil producers. These producers rely on SWD operations to support continued oil production and require ongoing maintenance, cleaning, and equipment servicing. Management expects this partnership to create a high-margin revenue stream with direct operational impact.

RENI and Bullet SWD LLC have initiated the manufacturing, acquisition, and installation of equipment required under the Joint Venture. The Company anticipates that initial revenue from this venture will commence before the end of summer 2026.

"Jon Bianco, CEO of RENI, stated: This Joint Venture represents a significant operational milestone for our Company. Partnering with an established operator that has nearly two decades of proven performance and a strong Fortune 500 customer base positions us for immediate impact and high-margin growth. By supplying and maintaining critical equipment for essential SWD operations, RENI is stepping directly into a revenue-generating role that strengthens our platform and expands our service capabilities. We are excited about the progress already underway and look forward to bringing this venture online in the months ahead."

Additional updates will be provided as developments progress.

About Resilient Energy Inc.

Resilient Energy Inc. (OTC: RENI) is an independent oil and gas acquisition company focused on producing properties and complementary energy services. The Company's strategy centers on building diversified revenue streams that help offset sector volatility while maintaining profitable, sustainable operations.

RENI's leadership team brings decades of combined experience across the energy sector, including specialized expertise in saltwater disposal operations. The Company's core competencies include strategic acquisitions and integrations, energy services operations management, shareholder value creation, and capital markets and fundraising.

Leveraging this experience, RENI is focused on identifying high-quality, cash-generating targets that offer long-term value. The Company's growth strategy emphasizes operational discipline, scalability, and the expansion of essential energy services.

Contact:

jon@resilientenergyinc.com

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