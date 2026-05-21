Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook Report 2026-2036: Surge in Adoption in Construction for Operational Lifespan of Buildings and Structures

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global specialty chemicals market size was valued at USD 940.72 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.44 trillion by the end of 2036, rising at a CAGR of approximately 3.9% during the forecast period (2026-2036).
In 2026, the industry size of the specialty chemicals market is expected to be USD 978.79 billion. The surge in the adoption of specialty chemicals in the construction sector is prominently fostering the market expansion by increasing the operational lifespan of buildings and structures.
Market Revenue by Value (USD Billion), Volume (Billion Tons), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
By End User Application
- Semiconductor Fabrication, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Photolithography, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Etching, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Others, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
Display Manufacturing, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- OLED materials, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Specialty Coatings, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Others, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
Battery Manufacturing, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Cathode materials, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Anode materials, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Others, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
Hydrogen Production & Storage, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Membranes, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Catalyst, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Absorbents, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Telecommunication Infrastructure, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Optical fiber coatings, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- High-frequency polymers, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Others, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
Advanced Mobility, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- EV materials, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Lightweight composites, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Thermal management chemicals, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Others, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
Aerospace and Defence, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Adhesives, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Propellants, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Others, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Others Industrial and Chemical Application, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
Regional Synopsis, Value (USD Billion), 2026-2036
- North America Market Value (USD Billion) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
- Europe Market Value (USD Billion) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
- Asia-Pacific Market Value (USD Billion) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
- Latin America Market Value (USD Billion) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
- Middle East and Africa Market Value (USD Billion) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
Companies Featured
- BASF SE
- Dow Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Lanxess AG
- Clariant AG
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Solvay S.A.
- Arkema S.A.
- Huntsman Corporation
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Croda International Plc
- Nouryon
- Albemarle Corporation
- Eastman Chemical Company.
Key Topics Covered:
1. An Outline of the Global Specialty Chemicals Market
2. Research Methodology & Approach
3. Executive Summary
4. Growth Drivers
5. Major Roadblocks
6. Opportunities
7. Prevalent Trends
8. Government Regulation
9. Growth Outlook
10. Competitive White Space Analysis - Identifying Untapped Market Gaps
11. Risk Overview
12. SWOT
13. Technological Advancement
14. Technology Maturity Matrix for Specialty Chemical
15. Recent News
16. Regional Demand
17. Global Specialty Chemicals by Geography - Strategic Comparative Analysis
18. Strategic Segment Analysis: Specialty Chemicals Demand Landscape
19. Global Specialty Chemicals Demand Trends Driven by Maintenance of vehicles, Sustainability, and Stringent Regulations (2026-2036)
20. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the Specialty Chemicals Porter Five Forces
21. PESTLE
22. Comparative Positioning
23. Specialty Chemicals Key Player Analysis (2036)
24. Competitive Landscape: Key Suppliers/Players
25. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors
26. Company Market Share, 2036 (%)
27. Global Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thwd7j
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