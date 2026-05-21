Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook Report 2026-2036: Surge in Adoption in Construction for Operational Lifespan of Buildings and Structures

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global specialty chemicals market size was valued at USD 940.72 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.44 trillion by the end of 2036, rising at a CAGR of approximately 3.9% during the forecast period (2026-2036).

In 2026, the industry size of the specialty chemicals market is expected to be USD 978.79 billion. The surge in the adoption of specialty chemicals in the construction sector is prominently fostering the market expansion by increasing the operational lifespan of buildings and structures.

Market Revenue by Value (USD Billion), Volume (Billion Tons), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

By End User Application

Semiconductor Fabrication, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Photolithography, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Etching, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Others, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Display Manufacturing, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

OLED materials, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Specialty Coatings, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Others, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Battery Manufacturing, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Cathode materials, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Anode materials, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Others, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Hydrogen Production & Storage, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Membranes, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Catalyst, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Absorbents, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Telecommunication Infrastructure, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Optical fiber coatings, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

High-frequency polymers, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Others, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Advanced Mobility, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

EV materials, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Lightweight composites, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Thermal management chemicals, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Others, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Aerospace and Defence, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Adhesives, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Propellants, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Others, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Others Industrial and Chemical Application, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Regional Synopsis, Value (USD Billion), 2026-2036

North America Market Value (USD Billion) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F

Europe Market Value (USD Billion) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F

Asia-Pacific Market Value (USD Billion) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F

Latin America Market Value (USD Billion) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F

Middle East and Africa Market Value (USD Billion) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F

Companies Featured

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Lanxess AG

Clariant AG

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Solvay S.A.

Arkema S.A.

Huntsman Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Croda International Plc

Nouryon

Albemarle Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company.

Key Topics Covered:



1. An Outline of the Global Specialty Chemicals Market



2. Research Methodology & Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Growth Drivers



5. Major Roadblocks



6. Opportunities



7. Prevalent Trends



8. Government Regulation



9. Growth Outlook



10. Competitive White Space Analysis - Identifying Untapped Market Gaps



11. Risk Overview



12. SWOT



13. Technological Advancement



14. Technology Maturity Matrix for Specialty Chemical



15. Recent News



16. Regional Demand



17. Global Specialty Chemicals by Geography - Strategic Comparative Analysis



18. Strategic Segment Analysis: Specialty Chemicals Demand Landscape



19. Global Specialty Chemicals Demand Trends Driven by Maintenance of vehicles, Sustainability, and Stringent Regulations (2026-2036)



20. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the Specialty Chemicals Porter Five Forces



21. PESTLE



22. Comparative Positioning



23. Specialty Chemicals Key Player Analysis (2036)



24. Competitive Landscape: Key Suppliers/Players



25. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors



26. Company Market Share, 2036 (%)



27. Global Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thwd7j

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