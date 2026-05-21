Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook Report 2026-2036: Surge in Adoption in Construction for Operational Lifespan of Buildings and Structures

The specialty chemicals market offers opportunities through increased adoption in the construction sector, enhancing the longevity of buildings and structures.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global specialty chemicals market size was valued at USD 940.72 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.44 trillion by the end of 2036, rising at a CAGR of approximately 3.9% during the forecast period (2026-2036).

In 2026, the industry size of the specialty chemicals market is expected to be USD 978.79 billion. The surge in the adoption of specialty chemicals in the construction sector is prominently fostering the market expansion by increasing the operational lifespan of buildings and structures.

Market Revenue by Value (USD Billion), Volume (Billion Tons), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

By End User Application

  • Semiconductor Fabrication, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Photolithography, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Etching, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Others, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Display Manufacturing, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

  • OLED materials, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Specialty Coatings, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Others, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Battery Manufacturing, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

  • Cathode materials, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Anode materials, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Others, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Hydrogen Production & Storage, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

  • Membranes, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Catalyst, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Absorbents, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Telecommunication Infrastructure, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Optical fiber coatings, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • High-frequency polymers, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Others, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Advanced Mobility, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

  • EV materials, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Lightweight composites, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Thermal management chemicals, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Others, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Aerospace and Defence, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

  • Adhesives, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Propellants, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Others, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Others Industrial and Chemical Application, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Regional Synopsis, Value (USD Billion), 2026-2036

  • North America Market Value (USD Billion) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
  • Europe Market Value (USD Billion) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
  • Asia-Pacific Market Value (USD Billion) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
  • Latin America Market Value (USD Billion) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
  • Middle East and Africa Market Value (USD Billion) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F

Companies Featured

  • BASF SE
  • Dow Inc.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Lanxess AG
  • Clariant AG
  • Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • Solvay S.A.
  • Arkema S.A.
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • Wacker Chemie AG
  • Croda International Plc
  • Nouryon
  • Albemarle Corporation
  • Eastman Chemical Company.

Key Topics Covered:

1. An Outline of the Global Specialty Chemicals Market

2. Research Methodology & Approach

3. Executive Summary

4. Growth Drivers

5. Major Roadblocks

6. Opportunities

7. Prevalent Trends

8. Government Regulation

9. Growth Outlook

10. Competitive White Space Analysis - Identifying Untapped Market Gaps

11. Risk Overview

12. SWOT

13. Technological Advancement

14. Technology Maturity Matrix for Specialty Chemical

15. Recent News

16. Regional Demand

17. Global Specialty Chemicals by Geography - Strategic Comparative Analysis

18. Strategic Segment Analysis: Specialty Chemicals Demand Landscape

19. Global Specialty Chemicals Demand Trends Driven by Maintenance of vehicles, Sustainability, and Stringent Regulations (2026-2036)

20. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the Specialty Chemicals Porter Five Forces

21. PESTLE

22. Comparative Positioning

23. Specialty Chemicals Key Player Analysis (2036)

24. Competitive Landscape: Key Suppliers/Players

25. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors

26. Company Market Share, 2036 (%)

27. Global Specialty Chemicals Market Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thwd7j

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ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Absorbents
                            
                            
                                Chemicals
                            
                            
                                Hydrogen
                            
                            
                                Specialty Chemicals
                            

                



        


    

        
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