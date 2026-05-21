Communities Come Together for National Deafblind Awareness Month 2026

Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June marks National Deafblind Awareness Month (NDBAM), a time to recognize and celebrate the contributions, resilience, and diversity of people who are deafblind, while raising awareness about the unique experiences of this community.

According to the 2022 Canadian Survey on Disability by Statistics Canada, over 2% of Canadians (or 602,000 of the population) aged 15 and over are deafblind. For those who are 65 years of age or older, 314,260 or 52% are deafblind. These figures underscore the continued importance of awareness, accessibility, and inclusive supports across Canada.

This June, DeafBlind Ontario Services (DBOS) is proud to once again participate in #CreateAndConnect, a global awareness initiative led by Deafblind International. Through community-based activities and creative expression, the initiative is helping to foster understanding, connection, and inclusion.

Across Ontario, DeafBlind Ontario Services will feature yarn bombing installations in public spaces - transforming everyday locations into vibrant, tactile displays that celebrate connection and community.

Yarn bombing, a form of street art using knitted and crocheted materials, reflects the creativity and individuality of people who are deafblind. These installations also symbolize how communities can come together to build more inclusive and accessible environments.

Alec, who is deafblind and lives in a DBOS Supported Living Home, is an active advocate for the deafblind community. “It’s important for people to know about people who are deafblind so they can understand their challenges, communicate respectfully, and help create a more inclusive and supportive community,” says Alec.

DBOS’ Supported Living Homes provide accessible, barrier-free, affordable housing and access to specialized support services 24/7. We take a holistic approach to providing an array of services that are customized to each person’s unique needs, method of communication, and goals to increase their independence and enrich their life.

Community members are encouraged to explore installations across Ontario, including locations in:

London

St. Thomas

Kitchener

Innisfil

Newmarket

Peterborough

Coburg

Oshawa

Ottawa

Greater Sudbury and surrounding areas

(Full list of locations available upon request or on our website.)

Join us in celebrating National Deafblind Awareness Month and help us spread the message of inclusion, creativity, and connection.

-30-

DeafBlind Ontario Services

DeafBlind Ontario Services supports people who are deafblind, as well as those living with a developmental disability who are Deaf, hard of hearing or use non-traditional forms of communication. Specialized services are customized to each person’s unique needs, method of communication, and goals to live their best life.

Attachment