Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Destructive Testing Market Outlook 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global non-destructive testing market size was valued at USD 4.26 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.13 billion by the end of 2036, rising at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2026-2036).
In 2026, the industry size of the non-destructive testing market is expected to be USD 4.64 billion. The rapid growth of the market is augmented by the rapid expansion of the aerospace industry, as aircraft manufacturers are prioritizing load-bearing stability.
Non-Destructive Testing Market Outlook: Market Revenue by Value (USD Million), Volume (Million Tons), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
By Offering
- Equipment, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Instruments, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Probes, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Sensors, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Accessories, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Software, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Service, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Training services, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Equipment Rental Services, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Calibration Services, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Insurance, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Others, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
By Technology
- Radiography testing (RT), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- D Radiography Testing, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- D/CT (Computed Tomography), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Conventional, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Phased Array (UT) (PAUT), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Time of Flight Diffraction (ToFD), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Eddy Current Testing (ET), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Penetrant Testing (PT), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Magnetic Particle Testing (MT), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Visual Testing (VT), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Acoustic Emission (AE), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Data Management System, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
By End Use Industry
- Oil and Gas, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Construction, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Maintenance, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Power Plant, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Construction, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Maintenance, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Aerospace, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Construction, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- MRO, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Space and Defense, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Ship, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Mobility/Battery, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Electronics Semiconductor, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Infrastructure, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- Security, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
By Technique
- Traditional/Conventional, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
- AI Enabled, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
Company Market Share, 2036 (%)
- BASF
- Clariant
- DHALOP CHEMICALS
- Huntsman International LLC Kollmorgen
- LIQUI MOLY GmbH
- Qingdao IRO Surfactant Co., Ltd
- Rislone
- TIANJIN ZHONGXIN CHEMTECH CO., LTD. (ZX CHEMTECH)
Key Topics Covered:
1. An Outline of the Non-Destructive Testing Market
2. Research Methodology & Approach
3. Executive Summary
4. Growth Drivers
5. Major Roadblocks
6. Opportunities
7. Prevalent Trends
8. Government Regulation
9. Growth Outlook
10. Competitive White Space Analysis - Identifying Untapped Market Gaps
11. Risk Overview
12. SWOT
13. Technological Advancement
14. Technology Maturity Matrix for Non-Destructive Testing
15. Recent News
16. Regional Demand
17. Non-Destructive Testing by Geography - Strategic Comparative Analysis
18. Strategic Segment Analysis: Non-Destructive Testing Demand Landscape
19. Non-Destructive Testing Demand Trends Driven by Digital Twin Technology, AI Inspection and Advanced UT Platforms (2026-2036)
20. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the Non-Destructive Testing
21. PESTLE
22. Comparative Positioning
23. Non-Destructive Testing - Key Player Analysis (2036)
24. Competitive Landscape: Key Suppliers/Players
25. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cjajnv
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