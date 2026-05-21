Non-Destructive Testing Market Outlook 2026-2036

The non-destructive testing market offers significant growth opportunities driven by the aerospace industry's expansion, where aircraft manufacturers focus on load-bearing stability. This trend underscores a rising demand for advanced testing solutions, enhancing safety and efficiency across sectors.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Destructive Testing Market Outlook 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-destructive testing market size was valued at USD 4.26 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.13 billion by the end of 2036, rising at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2026-2036).

In 2026, the industry size of the non-destructive testing market is expected to be USD 4.64 billion. The rapid growth of the market is augmented by the rapid expansion of the aerospace industry, as aircraft manufacturers are prioritizing load-bearing stability.

Non-Destructive Testing Market Outlook: Market Revenue by Value (USD Million), Volume (Million Tons), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

By Offering

  • Equipment, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Instruments, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Probes, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Sensors, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Accessories, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Software, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Service, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Training services, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Equipment Rental Services, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Calibration Services, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Insurance, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Others, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

By Technology

  • Radiography testing (RT), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • D Radiography Testing, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • D/CT (Computed Tomography), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Conventional, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Phased Array (UT) (PAUT), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Time of Flight Diffraction (ToFD), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Eddy Current Testing (ET), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Penetrant Testing (PT), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Magnetic Particle Testing (MT), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Visual Testing (VT), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Acoustic Emission (AE), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Data Management System, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

By End Use Industry

  • Oil and Gas, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Construction, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Maintenance, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Power Plant, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Construction, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Maintenance, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Aerospace, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Construction, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • MRO, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Space and Defense, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Ship, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Mobility/Battery, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Electronics Semiconductor, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Infrastructure, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • Security, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

By Technique

  • Traditional/Conventional, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
  • AI Enabled, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Company Market Share, 2036 (%)

  • BASF
  • Clariant
  • DHALOP CHEMICALS
  • Huntsman International LLC Kollmorgen
  • LIQUI MOLY GmbH
  • Qingdao IRO Surfactant Co., Ltd
  • Rislone
  • TIANJIN ZHONGXIN CHEMTECH CO., LTD. (ZX CHEMTECH)

Key Topics Covered:

1. An Outline of the Non-Destructive Testing Market

2. Research Methodology & Approach

3. Executive Summary

4. Growth Drivers

5. Major Roadblocks

6. Opportunities

7. Prevalent Trends

8. Government Regulation

9. Growth Outlook

10. Competitive White Space Analysis - Identifying Untapped Market Gaps

11. Risk Overview

12. SWOT

13. Technological Advancement

14. Technology Maturity Matrix for Non-Destructive Testing

15. Recent News

16. Regional Demand

17. Non-Destructive Testing by Geography - Strategic Comparative Analysis

18. Strategic Segment Analysis: Non-Destructive Testing Demand Landscape

19. Non-Destructive Testing Demand Trends Driven by Digital Twin Technology, AI Inspection and Advanced UT Platforms (2026-2036)

20. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the Non-Destructive Testing

21. PESTLE

22. Comparative Positioning

23. Non-Destructive Testing - Key Player Analysis (2036)

24. Competitive Landscape: Key Suppliers/Players

25. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cjajnv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Acoustic Emission
                            
                            
                                Eddy Current Testing
                            
                            
                                Engineering
                            
                            
                                Magnetics
                            
                            
                                Metrology
                            
                            
                                NDT
                            
                            
                                Non Destructive Testing
                            
                            
                                Ultrasonic Testing
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading

                        

                            
                        
 
                    
 
                
 
            
 
        

        





    








        
        
    




        

        
        
 