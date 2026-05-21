Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Destructive Testing Market Outlook 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global non-destructive testing market size was valued at USD 4.26 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.13 billion by the end of 2036, rising at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2026-2036).

In 2026, the industry size of the non-destructive testing market is expected to be USD 4.64 billion. The rapid growth of the market is augmented by the rapid expansion of the aerospace industry, as aircraft manufacturers are prioritizing load-bearing stability.



Non-Destructive Testing Market Outlook: Market Revenue by Value (USD Million), Volume (Million Tons), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

By Offering

Equipment, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Instruments, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Probes, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Sensors, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Accessories, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Software, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Service, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Training services, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Equipment Rental Services, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Calibration Services, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Insurance, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Others, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

By Technology

Radiography testing (RT), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

D Radiography Testing, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

D/CT (Computed Tomography), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Conventional, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Phased Array (UT) (PAUT), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Time of Flight Diffraction (ToFD), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Eddy Current Testing (ET), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Penetrant Testing (PT), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Magnetic Particle Testing (MT), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Visual Testing (VT), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Acoustic Emission (AE), Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Data Management System, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

By End Use Industry

Oil and Gas, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Construction, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Maintenance, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Power Plant, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Construction, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Maintenance, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Aerospace, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Construction, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

MRO, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Space and Defense, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Ship, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Mobility/Battery, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Electronics Semiconductor, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Infrastructure, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Security, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

By Technique

Traditional/Conventional, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

AI Enabled, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2036F

Company Market Share, 2036 (%)

BASF

Clariant

DHALOP CHEMICALS

Huntsman International LLC Kollmorgen

LIQUI MOLY GmbH

Qingdao IRO Surfactant Co., Ltd

Rislone

TIANJIN ZHONGXIN CHEMTECH CO., LTD. (ZX CHEMTECH)

Key Topics Covered:



1. An Outline of the Non-Destructive Testing Market



2. Research Methodology & Approach



3. Executive Summary



4. Growth Drivers



5. Major Roadblocks



6. Opportunities



7. Prevalent Trends



8. Government Regulation



9. Growth Outlook



10. Competitive White Space Analysis - Identifying Untapped Market Gaps



11. Risk Overview



12. SWOT



13. Technological Advancement



14. Technology Maturity Matrix for Non-Destructive Testing



15. Recent News



16. Regional Demand



17. Non-Destructive Testing by Geography - Strategic Comparative Analysis



18. Strategic Segment Analysis: Non-Destructive Testing Demand Landscape



19. Non-Destructive Testing Demand Trends Driven by Digital Twin Technology, AI Inspection and Advanced UT Platforms (2026-2036)



20. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the Non-Destructive Testing



21. PESTLE



22. Comparative Positioning



23. Non-Destructive Testing - Key Player Analysis (2036)



24. Competitive Landscape: Key Suppliers/Players



25. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cjajnv

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