Medical Adhesives Market worth $14.90 billion in 2031, at a CAGR of 5.5%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical Adhesives Market is projected to grow from USD 11.38 billion in 2026 to USD 14.90 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The medical adhesives market is growing as healthcare facilities need stronger, biocompatible, and durable bonding materials. The rising number of surgical procedures, together with the growing acceptance of minimally invasive procedures, is driving hospitals to use medical adhesives for wound closure, tissue sealing, and hemostasis. The increasing use of wearable medical devices, together with transdermal drug delivery systems, creates a higher demand for skin-compatible flexible adhesives that can be worn for extended periods. The combination of growing elderly populations and rising chronic wound cases drives higher demand for advanced wound care products, including adhesive dressings and sealants. The medical device manufacturing industry requires high-performance adhesives, which are essential for assembling and fixing devices. The rapid development of healthcare facilities in emerging markets opens new business opportunities. Product performance and market growth receive boosts from ongoing supply-side product advances, the development of silicone and acrylic adhesive systems, and increased dedication to meeting regulatory requirements and using sustainable materials.

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List of Key Players in Medical Adhesives Market:

Solventum (US) Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) H.B. Fuller Company (US) Scapa Healthcare (US) Johnson & Johnson (US) Permabond (UK) Chemence Medical, Inc (US) Artivion, Inc (US) Dymax (Ireland) Bostik (France)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Medical Adhesives Market:

Drivers: Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries processing industries Restraint: Stringent regulatory approvals Opportunity: Increasing demand for bio-based and sustainable adhesive Challenge: Complex product development and high R&D costs

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Key Findings of the Study:

Solids hot melt is projected to be the fastest-growing technology segment, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Natural resin will register the highest CAGR, by resin type, during the forecast period

Surgery is the fastest-growing application, in terms of value

North America is projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period, in terms of value

Based on technology, the medical adhesives market is divided into three segments: water-based adhesives, solvent-based adhesives, and solid & hot melt adhesives. Water-based adhesives lead the market because they provide excellent biocompatibility and low toxicity and produce minimal volatile organic compound emissions, making them suitable for skin-contact and wound care applications. Medical tapes, dressings, and wearable devices use these adhesives to ensure patient safety and comfort. The bonding strength and durability of solvent-based adhesives remain strong, yet their market growth continues to decline because of environmental regulations that restrict solvent emissions. Solid and hot-melt adhesives are now seeing increased use in medical device assembly and hygiene applications because they provide fast curing times, simple processing, and effective adhesion to multiple materials. The water-based adhesive market is the dominant force because rising regulations mandate environmentally friendly products without toxic components and because healthcare demands require both safe and effective solutions.

Based on resin type, the medical adhesives market is divided into three categories: fibrin, collagen, and other medical adhesive products. Fibrin-based adhesives maintain the largest market share because they provide better biocompatibility and function as natural components of the body healing process. Fibrin adhesives, which derive from human or animal plasma components, create a complete blood coagulation system that surgeons use for hemostasis, tissue sealing, and wound closure. The medical community uses these products because they help patients heal faster while controlling blood loss and reducing the risk of adverse health effects during cardiovascular, orthopedic, and general surgical operations. Collagen-based adhesives are becoming more popular because they provide excellent tissue compatibility, which helps cells grow, especially in wound care and regenerative medicine. Specialized applications that need strong bonding and controlled degradation use synthetic adhesives, which include cyanoacrylates and polyethylene glycol (PEG)-based formulations as their preferred resin types. Fibrin adhesives represent the preferred choice because they provide safe usage, effective results in emergency medical situations, and growing demand for biologically based medical solutions in contemporary healthcare.

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Based on region, Asia Pacific represents the fastest expanding market for medical adhesives because healthcare facilities in China, India, and Southeast Asia experience rapid development while their population numbers and healthcare spending patterns continue to rise. The increasing number of chronic disease cases, together with the expanding elderly population, creates a greater need for advanced wound care solutions and surgical treatments, which results in higher consumption of medical adhesives. The region experiences strong growth in medical device manufacturing due to lower costs, supportive government regulations, and rising foreign investment. Product usage increases as hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory care centers continue to expand their operations. Rising knowledge of minimally invasive surgical methods, together with modern treatment solutions, creates a market need for superior adhesive products. The medical adhesives market in Asia Pacific experiences rapid growth because local manufacturing resources and foreign companies establishing production centers in the area enhance supply distribution and operational efficiency.

Solventum (US) uses its existing 3M healthcare portfolio to enhance its market position in medical adhesives through a dedicated growth strategy that expands its business in wound care, surgical solutions, and dental adhesives. The company builds its main strengths on advanced materials science, its strong brand identity, and its ability to develop new products through research.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) pursues a growth strategy in the medical adhesives market by developing innovative products that protect the environment and extend its Loctite medical-grade adhesive range.

H.B. Fuller Company (US) follows a growth strategy in the medical adhesives market through three main methods: expanding its product portfolio, developing new products, and making targeted acquisitions. The company leverages its core competencies through three main abilities: developing specialized adhesive solutions and operating its worldwide manufacturing and distribution system.

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