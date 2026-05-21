DesignSpec Launches Brand Standards Features to Help Hospitality Firms Scale Consistency Across Interior Design Projects

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DesignSpec , a leading specification software for commercial interior design teams, announced the rollout of a new suite of Brand Standardization features, designed to help hospitality groups and multi-location brands streamline design projects across properties.

The release introduces a centralized framework for managing brand-approved specifications, vendors, report layouts, and documentation addressing one of the most persistent challenges in hospitality design: maintaining consistency across geographically distributed projects.

Why This Matters for Hospitality and Multi-Location Brands

Hospitality groups operate across dozens or hundreds of properties, often spanning multiple countries. Ensuring that every guest room, lobby, and public space aligns with brand standards has historically required manual oversight, fragmented documentation, and repeated rework.

DesignSpec’s Brand Standards features provide a structured system to:

Maintain consistent brand identity across all properties

Reduce errors caused by outdated or inconsistent specifications

Accelerate project timelines by reusing approved templates and models

Support global operations with localization features like international date formatting



Key Features of the Brand Standards Release

The new capabilities are designed to bring precision and repeatability to complex design workflows:

Centralized Brand Control

Apply brand labels across specifications, vendors, instructions, and spec libraries

Create and manage brand-approved vendor lists

Define brand-specific spec codes and tagging systems





Custom Documentation & Reporting

Upload brand logos and project-specific imagery

Generate custom cover pages with hotel branding

with hotel branding Build reusable brand-specific report templates and layouts

Save brand documents and standards directly into projects





Advanced Specification Management

Assign specifications to areas, rooms, and floors

Create detailed guest room matrices with assigned specs and quantities

Define item quantities by area for accurate planning and procurement

Support advanced, project-specific spec coding schemes





Scalable Project Replication

Create model rooms and replicate approved specifications across projects

Copy customized room layouts, areas, and configurations between properties

Populate and maintain a centralized Spec Library with OS&E standards





Global-Ready Functionality

International date formatting for global hotel operations

Default industry designations such as OFCI and OFOI



A Strategic Shift Toward Scalable Design Infrastructure

The introduction of Brand Standards marks a shift from project-based design execution to system-driven design infrastructure.

“Hospitality brands don’t just design spaces, they replicate experiences at scale,” said Camille Eisner, Head of Growth at DesignSpec. “This release gives teams the ability to operationalize their brand standards so every property delivers a consistent guest experience without reinventing the process each time.”

Built for the Complexity of Hospitality Design

From boutique hotel groups to global chains, design teams must coordinate across architects, procurement teams, and stakeholders—often with limited visibility into evolving standards.

DesignSpec’s new feature set creates a single source of truth for specifications and brand requirements, enabling teams to:

Reduce rework caused by outdated documentation

Improve collaboration across distributed teams

Ensure compliance with brand standards at every stage of the project lifecycle





Availability

The Brand Standards feature suite is now available to DesignSpec customers.

To learn more, visit https://www.designspec.com