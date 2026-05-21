Accelerated Wealth Partners Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Brooklyn Fi to Build the Definitive Wealth Manager for the Equity Compensation Era

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelerated Wealth Partners (“AWP”), a specialized investment firm focused on scaling high performing Registered Investment Advisors, today announced a strategic minority investment in Brooklyn Fi, the category defining advisory firm built for clients with complex equity compensation. The partnership positions Brooklyn Fi to expand its national footprint and cement its authority as the destination of choice for the next generation of advisors and clients in the equity compensation space.

Co-founded by Ally Jane (AJ) Ayers and Shane Mason, Brooklyn Fi has assembled a young, dynamic, and innovative team that has built one of the most distinctive brands in independent wealth management. The firm guides tech employees, founders, and creatives through IPOs, acquisitions, tender offers, secondaries, business sales, and the tax and planning complexity that follows. Brooklyn Fi now serves more than 500 client households nationwide from a fully remote platform and is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree.

“Shane and AJ have built one of the most exciting firms in our industry,” said Eric Amar, Founder of Accelerated Wealth Partners. “The leadership is sharp, the infrastructure is institutional grade, and the track record of growth and innovation speaks for itself. They have chosen a niche that is only going to expand as more wealth is created through equity compensation, and they have the team, the brand, and the technology to become the definitive authority in that space. We are proud to back them as they execute on that vision.”

AWP’s investment provides Brooklyn Fi with growth capital and full access to AWP’s organic growth and M&A capabilities, while preserving the firm’s culture, brand, and entrepreneurial leadership. Brooklyn Fi will continue to operate under its founders and existing leadership team. The capital and support are designed to accelerate Brooklyn Fi’s expansion of its advisor bench, its proprietary equity compensation planning technology, and its reach into the next generation of wealth creators across the United States.

“AWP is the right type of partner for the firm we want to build,” said Ally Jane (AJ) Ayers, Co-Founder and CEO of Brooklyn Fi. “They respect what we have built and they amplify what already works. Their expertise in building industry leaders gives us the tools to scale the experience we deliver to our employees, our clients, and our future partners, without compromising on the things that make Brooklyn Fi what it is.”

Supported by a $200 million capital commitment from J.C. Flowers & Co. at the holding company level, AWP focuses on providing growth specific support and M&A execution. This model allows firms like Brooklyn Fi to remain founder led and client focused while achieving institutional scale.

About Accelerated Wealth Partners

Accelerated Wealth Partners (AWP) is a New York based investment firm specializing in the wealth management sector. Founded by Eric Amar and backed by J.C. Flowers & Co., AWP provides strategic capital to Registered Investment Advisors. The firm empowers its partners through organic growth initiatives and disciplined M&A strategies to build market leading enterprises. For more information, please visit accelerated-wp.com.

About Brooklyn Fi

Brooklyn Fi is an independent wealth management firm specializing in financial planning, tax strategy, and investment management for tech employees, founders, and creatives with complex equity compensation. Co-founded by Ally Jane (AJ) Ayers and Shane Mason, the firm serves more than 500 client households nationwide from a fully remote platform. Brooklyn Fi is a four time Inc. 5000 honoree and a recognized authority on equity compensation planning. For more information, please visit brooklynfi.com.

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