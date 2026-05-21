BioChips & BioMEMS Global Markets and Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Analysis and Forecasts, 2019-2024 & 2025-2029 by Consumption Value, Volume and Average Selling Price

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BioChips & BioMEMS - Global Markets by Products, End-Users, Applications and Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A detailed report analyzing current trends in the dynamic and growing market for BioChips and BioMEMS including DNA chips, lab-on-a-chip, biosensors, drug delivery systems, microfluidic devices, biomems implants, silicon structures and microactuators.

Data and analysis includes consumption value, manufacturing feasibility points, sources of funding/venture capital, steps to market, technology licensing revenue generation, and steps to market entry.



Scope of Coverage



The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.



Each section contains quantitative market data including market by consumption value (US$ Millions), volume (Units Millions) and average selling price (US$/Unit). Data tables and visualizations include breakdowns by country, end-user industry & applications, operating frequencies, packaging and connector types, and supplier sales & market share. Data is given for the years 2024-2030 by year with 2024 as the base year, 2025 as the estimate year, and 2030 as the forecast year.

Introduction

Study Objectives

Methodology & Sources

Statistical Notes

Report Objectives

Identify and analyze emerging end-use and application markets for biochips and bioMEMS by demand levels.

Quantify market segments by value of consumption (US$MM) by product type.

Analyze factors affecting market development and demand.

Forecast future market consumption by region, product type, end-use market and application.

Analyze and present important developments in biochip and bioMEMS technology.

Quantitative Analysis

Real Consumption ($MM)

Potential Demand ($MM)

Growth Rate: CAGR (%)

Key Topics Covered:



Section One: Technology Overview



Technology & Industry Definitions

BioMEMS Fabrication

Nanomachining

VLSI

Genetic Engineering and more...

BioMaterials

Silicon

Polymers

C-MEMS

Fused Silica

Other advanced synthetics

Hydrogels

SU-8

Nanomaterials

Raw Materials for Device/Packaging

Silicon

Silicon oxide

Nitride

Titanium Packaging

Silicon oxide

Nitride

Other

BioMEMS and Nanotechnology

Convergence, Impact & Opportunities

Nanobiotechnology

Nanocoatings

Nanomaterials

Nanoactuators

Nanoelectrodes

Nano-optics

Technology, Product Introduction, Commercialization, and Competition

Steps to Market

Manufacturing Relationships

Foundries and Producers

Small Labs and Industry

Niche Players

Obstacles to Technological Advancement

MEMS Packaging

Biological Compatibility

Powering Devices

Device Support Structure

Integration of Technologies biotechnology nanotechnology electronic materials & fabrication MEMS optics

Technological Developments optics and laser technology implications microfluidics hybrid electronics



Section Two: Industry Overview



MEMS Global Market Trends and Forecasts

Table 2.1: Total MEMS Market by Type ($MM): 2024-2030

Commercial/Industrial

RF MEMS

BioMEMS

Optical

BioTech Market Trends and Forecasts 2024-2030

Table 2.2: Global Biotechnology Market Total ($MM): 2024-2030

Global Trends and Forecasts for Biochips & BioMEMS 2024-2030

Table 2.3: World Biochips & BioMEMS Market Total by Type: 2024-2030

Table 2.4: World Biochips & BioMEMS Demand by End-User ($MM): 2024-2030

Table 2.5: World Biochips & BioMEMS Demand by Application ($MM): 2024-2030

Market Drivers Analyzed by End-User, Applications & Technology

Healthcare

Government Support

Increased End-User Acceptance

Increased Understanding of bioMEMS Benefits

Increased Reliability and Efficiency

Lower costs per Chip

Materials Cost Decreases

Decreases in Device Production Cost

Increased Chip Density

Diagnostic Tools

Diagnostic Specificity

Biochips Market Focus

Biochips (Microarrays) Global Market ($MM): 2024-2030

Biochips Global Market Trends and Forecasts 2024-2030

Biochips Market by Product Type(see categories above)

Global Biochips Market by Product Type ($MM): 2024-2030

Factors Affecting Growth in Demand

Biochips Market by Application

Global Biochips Market by Application ($MM): 2024-2030

Biochips in R&D Applications Market Overview

Biochips in Diagnostic Applications Market Overview

BioMEMS Market Focus

BioMEMS Global Market ($MM): 2024-2030

BioMEMS Global Market Trends and Forecasts 2024-2030

BioMEMS Market by Product Type

Global BioMEMS Market by Product Type ($MM): 2024-2030

Factors Affecting Growth in Demand

BioMEMS Market by Application

Global BioMEMS Market by Application ($MM): 2024-2030

Analysis of Issues Surrounding Market Entry

Approach to Analyzing the Market

Barriers to Market Development

Limitations of Current Production Techniques

Mass Scale Production

Global Regulatory Environment

Customer/End-User Understanding

Convergence of Markets and Technologies

MEMS

Biotechnology

IC/Semiconductor

Nanotechnology

Competitive Environment

Player Market Shares ($MM): 2019-2024

The Playing Field

Intellectual Property Developers

Academic/Research Institutions

Raw Materials Suppliers

Design/Software Companies

Prototyping

Fabricators/Foundries

Systems Manufacturers

Niche Players/Small Fabs/Specialty

Biomedical Companies

Future Outlook

Convergence of Markets

Collaboration

New Developments

National/International Initiatives

Conclusions and Recommendations

Measuring Strengths and Focus

Market Approach: Collaboration

Future Technologies: BioNEMS

Sections Three - Nine: Products Analysis

Each section contains market data including market demand (US$Millions) for Biochips and BioMEMS devices by global demand, type, application and end-user industry. Data is given for the years 2024-2030 by year with 2024 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v38r3q

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