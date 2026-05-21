BioChips & BioMEMS Global Markets and Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Analysis and Forecasts, 2019-2024 & 2025-2029 by Consumption Value, Volume and Average Selling Price

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BioChips & BioMEMS - Global Markets by Products, End-Users, Applications and Competition" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A detailed report analyzing current trends in the dynamic and growing market for BioChips and BioMEMS including DNA chips, lab-on-a-chip, biosensors, drug delivery systems, microfluidic devices, biomems implants, silicon structures and microactuators.
Data and analysis includes consumption value, manufacturing feasibility points, sources of funding/venture capital, steps to market, technology licensing revenue generation, and steps to market entry.
Scope of Coverage
The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.
Each section contains quantitative market data including market by consumption value (US$ Millions), volume (Units Millions) and average selling price (US$/Unit). Data tables and visualizations include breakdowns by country, end-user industry & applications, operating frequencies, packaging and connector types, and supplier sales & market share. Data is given for the years 2024-2030 by year with 2024 as the base year, 2025 as the estimate year, and 2030 as the forecast year.
Introduction
- Study Objectives
- Methodology & Sources
- Statistical Notes
Report Objectives
- Identify and analyze emerging end-use and application markets for biochips and bioMEMS by demand levels.
- Quantify market segments by value of consumption (US$MM) by product type.
- Analyze factors affecting market development and demand.
- Forecast future market consumption by region, product type, end-use market and application.
- Analyze and present important developments in biochip and bioMEMS technology.
Quantitative Analysis
- Real Consumption ($MM)
- Potential Demand ($MM)
- Growth Rate: CAGR (%)
Key Topics Covered:
Section One: Technology Overview
Technology & Industry Definitions
- BioMEMS Fabrication
- Nanomachining
- VLSI
- Genetic Engineering and more...
BioMaterials
- Silicon
- Polymers
- C-MEMS
- Fused Silica
- Other advanced synthetics
- Hydrogels
- SU-8
- Nanomaterials
Raw Materials for Device/Packaging
- Silicon
- Silicon oxide
- Nitride
- Titanium Packaging
- Silicon oxide
- Nitride
- Other
BioMEMS and Nanotechnology
- Convergence, Impact & Opportunities
- Nanobiotechnology
- Nanocoatings
- Nanomaterials
- Nanoactuators
- Nanoelectrodes
- Nano-optics
Technology, Product Introduction, Commercialization, and Competition
- Steps to Market
- Manufacturing Relationships
- Foundries and Producers
- Small Labs and Industry
- Niche Players
Obstacles to Technological Advancement
- MEMS Packaging
- Biological Compatibility
- Powering Devices
- Device Support Structure
- Integration of Technologies
- biotechnology
- nanotechnology
- electronic materials & fabrication
- MEMS
- optics
- Technological Developments
- optics and laser technology implications
- microfluidics
- hybrid electronics
Section Two: Industry Overview
MEMS Global Market Trends and Forecasts
- Table 2.1: Total MEMS Market by Type ($MM): 2024-2030
- Commercial/Industrial
- RF MEMS
- BioMEMS
- Optical
BioTech Market Trends and Forecasts 2024-2030
- Table 2.2: Global Biotechnology Market Total ($MM): 2024-2030
Global Trends and Forecasts for Biochips & BioMEMS 2024-2030
- Table 2.3: World Biochips & BioMEMS Market Total by Type: 2024-2030
- Table 2.4: World Biochips & BioMEMS Demand by End-User ($MM): 2024-2030
- Table 2.5: World Biochips & BioMEMS Demand by Application ($MM): 2024-2030
Market Drivers Analyzed by End-User, Applications & Technology
- Healthcare
- Government Support
- Increased End-User Acceptance
- Increased Understanding of bioMEMS Benefits
- Increased Reliability and Efficiency
- Lower costs per Chip
- Materials Cost Decreases
- Decreases in Device Production Cost
- Increased Chip Density
- Diagnostic Tools
- Diagnostic Specificity
Biochips Market Focus
- Biochips (Microarrays) Global Market ($MM): 2024-2030
- Biochips Global Market Trends and Forecasts 2024-2030
- Biochips Market by Product Type(see categories above)
- Global Biochips Market by Product Type ($MM): 2024-2030
- Factors Affecting Growth in Demand
Biochips Market by Application
- Global Biochips Market by Application ($MM): 2024-2030
- Biochips in R&D Applications Market Overview
- Biochips in Diagnostic Applications Market Overview
- BioMEMS Market Focus
- BioMEMS Global Market ($MM): 2024-2030
- BioMEMS Global Market Trends and Forecasts 2024-2030
BioMEMS Market by Product Type
- Global BioMEMS Market by Product Type ($MM): 2024-2030
- Factors Affecting Growth in Demand
BioMEMS Market by Application
- Global BioMEMS Market by Application ($MM): 2024-2030
Analysis of Issues Surrounding Market Entry
- Approach to Analyzing the Market
- Barriers to Market Development
- Limitations of Current Production Techniques
- Mass Scale Production
- Global Regulatory Environment
- Customer/End-User Understanding
Convergence of Markets and Technologies
- MEMS
- Biotechnology
- IC/Semiconductor
- Nanotechnology
Competitive Environment
- Player Market Shares ($MM): 2019-2024
- The Playing Field
- Intellectual Property Developers
- Academic/Research Institutions
- Raw Materials Suppliers
- Design/Software Companies
- Prototyping
- Fabricators/Foundries
- Systems Manufacturers
- Niche Players/Small Fabs/Specialty
- Biomedical Companies
Future Outlook
- Convergence of Markets
- Collaboration
- New Developments
- National/International Initiatives
Conclusions and Recommendations
- Measuring Strengths and Focus
- Market Approach: Collaboration
- Future Technologies: BioNEMS
Sections Three - Nine: Products Analysis
Each section contains market data including market demand (US$Millions) for Biochips and BioMEMS devices by global demand, type, application and end-user industry. Data is given for the years 2024-2030 by year with 2024 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v38r3q
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