Commercial Lighting Market Size to Worth USD 150.4 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial Lighting Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Commercial Lighting Market was valued at USD 20.6 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 150.4 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 21.36% during 2026-2035.”

Increasing Energy Efficiency Mandates from Government Augment Market Growth Globally

The most significant factor for growth in the commercial lighting market stems from the dual relationship between energy policies adopted by governments on the one side and economic factors on the other, leading to the replacement of current lighting systems that are not energy-efficient in commercial buildings with LED lighting and intelligent lighting systems. In light of energy policies and carbon reduction pledges on the one side and the high cost of maintaining current lighting systems on the other, building operators will have no option but to replace such systems with new lighting systems, especially because of the return on investment offered by LED lighting.

Get a Sample Report of Commercial Lighting Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6412

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Signify N.V. (Philips Lighting)

Acuity Brands, Inc

OSRAM GmbH

Eaton Corporation

Legrand S.A.

Hubbell Incorporated

Zumtobel Group AG

General Electric Lighting (Savant Systems)

Panasonic Corporation

Cree Lighting (IDEAL Industries)

LSI Industries Inc

Lutron Electronics Co

Digital Lumens (OSRAM)

Itron Inc

Cooper Lighting Solutions (Signify)

Commercial Lighting Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 20.6 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 150.4 Billion CAGR CAGR of 21.36% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Technology (LED, Fluorescent, HID, Others)

• By Installation (New Installation, Retrofit Installation)

• By Application (Offices, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare & Education, Warehouse & Industrial, Others)

• By End-Use (Indoor, Outdoor)





Purchase Single User PDF of Commercial Lighting Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6412

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Hardware occupied the highest share in the Commercial Lighting Market with about 73.7% share in 2025 due to extensive use of LED lighting fixtures, drivers, sensors, controllers, and connected lighting systems in commercial buildings globally. The software segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to growing adoption of cloud-based lighting management systems, AI-enabled energy optimization systems, predictive maintenance solutions, and building analytics software.

By Technology

The LED lighting technology was the one that enjoyed the largest market share in 2025 because of higher energy efficiency, longer life expectancy, lower maintenance costs, and greater regulations in favor of efficient lighting systems. Smart/Connected LED systems are projected to register the fastest growth owing to growing use of Internet of Things (IoT), occupancy sensors, and daylight harvesting systems.

Installation Type

Installations contributed around 59.7% to the market revenue generated in 2025 due to the rising construction activities across the world along with the increasing trend of using LED lighting in new commercial building constructions. Retrofit installations will register the fastest growth rate in the coming years due to a vast installed base of old fluorescent lighting systems and HID lighting systems that need to be replaced with modern energy-efficient lighting systems.

Application Type

Office applications were the leading application type in the Commercial Lighting Market in 2025 because of the existing stock of commercial office buildings across the globe. Office applications were followed by healthcare applications and education applications as healthcare applications and education applications will register faster growth rates than other application types in the coming years.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific region has been leading the global Commercial Lighting Market in 2025 owing to robust commercial construction activities, efficient manufacturing of LED lighting products, and growing energy efficiency programs initiated by the governments of countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia. China remains a leader in manufacturing as well as consumption of LED lighting products, whereas urbanization and infrastructure development in India and Southeast Asia have generated a robust demand for commercial lighting upgrades.

North America remained a dominant market owing to ongoing energy efficiency programs in commercial buildings, adoption of smart buildings, and availability of efficient utility rebate systems for LED retrofit projects. The U.S. continues to remain a dominant market owing to stringent building energy codes, robust commercial real estate investments, and connected lighting infrastructure in corporate offices, hospitals, retail centers, and industrial buildings.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Commercial Lighting Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6412

Recent Developments:

In 2026 , Signify, Acuity Brands, and OSRAM launched next-generation AI-powered commercial lighting management platforms integrating occupancy analytics, predictive maintenance scheduling, and automated energy optimization capabilities.

, Signify, Acuity Brands, and OSRAM launched next-generation AI-powered commercial lighting management platforms integrating occupancy analytics, predictive maintenance scheduling, and automated energy optimization capabilities. In September 2025, Acuity Brands introduced an enhanced Atrius IoT platform featuring AI-driven energy optimization and real-time lighting automation based on occupancy patterns and utility pricing signals.

Exclusive Sections of the Commercial Lighting Market Report (The USPs)

SMART LIGHTING & IOT INTEGRATION ANALYSIS – helps you understand the growing adoption of connected lighting systems, occupancy sensing, and AI-driven energy management across commercial buildings.

– helps you understand the growing adoption of connected lighting systems, occupancy sensing, and AI-driven energy management across commercial buildings. LED RETROFIT & ENERGY SAVINGS INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate the economic impact of commercial LED upgrades, including operational cost reduction, ROI analysis, and sustainability benefits.

– helps you evaluate the economic impact of commercial LED upgrades, including operational cost reduction, ROI analysis, and sustainability benefits. HUMAN-CENTRIC LIGHTING TRENDS – helps you identify the adoption of circadian rhythm lighting, tunable white systems, and wellness-focused illumination technologies across offices, healthcare, and education sectors.

– helps you identify the adoption of circadian rhythm lighting, tunable white systems, and wellness-focused illumination technologies across offices, healthcare, and education sectors. COMMERCIAL BUILDING ENERGY EFFICIENCY BENCHMARKING – helps you assess the influence of government regulations, utility rebate programs, and green building standards on lighting modernization investments.

– helps you assess the influence of government regulations, utility rebate programs, and green building standards on lighting modernization investments. LIGHTING-AS-A-SERVICE (LAAS) MARKET ANALYSIS – helps you uncover emerging subscription-based commercial lighting deployment models offering predictive maintenance, performance guarantees, and energy optimization services.

– helps you uncover emerging subscription-based commercial lighting deployment models offering predictive maintenance, performance guarantees, and energy optimization services. REGIONAL COMMERCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate regional differences in commercial construction activity, smart building adoption, LED manufacturing capacity, and lighting technology deployment worldwide.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Read Other Trending Reports:

LED Lighting Market Size, Share & Segmentation Analysis, By Product, By Application, By Technology, By End-Use, and Region | Global Forecast 2026-2035

Architectural Lighting Market Size, Share and Segmentation Analysis, By Component, By Source, By Application, By End Use, By Regions | Global Forecast 2026-2033

High-End Lighting Market Size, Share & Segmentation By Light Source, By Connectivity, By Design, By End-Use, By Region, And Global Forecast 2026–2035

Solar Street Lighting Market Size, Share and Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type, Connection Type, Application, End User, and Region | Global Forecast 2026-2035

Explosion Proof Lighting Market Size, Share and Segmentation, By Type, By Light Source, By Zone, By End Use, By Regions | Global Forecast 2024-2032

Plasma Lighting Market Size, Share & Segmentation Analysis, By Component, Wattage, Application, and Region | Global Forecast 2026-2035