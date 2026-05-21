Digital Health Market Projected to Reach USD 573.5 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital health market is projected to grow from USD 199.1 billion in 2025 to USD 573.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of telehealth, wearable devices, mobile health applications, and AI-powered healthcare platforms is transforming how patients and providers interact across the healthcare ecosystem.

As healthcare systems worldwide focus on improving accessibility, efficiency, and patient outcomes, digital health technologies are emerging as a core pillar of next-generation care delivery. Increasing investments in cloud infrastructure, connected devices, and predictive analytics are further accelerating market expansion across developed and emerging economies.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=45458752

What Is Fueling Rapid Growth in the Digital Health Market?

The growing elderly population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological conditions are significantly increasing demand for digital healthcare solutions. Remote monitoring systems, AI-enabled diagnostics, and connected care platforms are helping providers deliver continuous and personalized care while reducing hospital visits and operational burdens.

In addition, widespread smartphone adoption and expanding internet connectivity are making healthcare solutions more accessible to patients globally. Telemedicine platforms, mobile health apps, and wearable technologies are enabling real-time health tracking and proactive disease management, supporting the transition toward preventive healthcare models.

Why Is AI Playing a Critical Role in Digital Health Transformation?

Artificial intelligence is becoming central to the development of intelligent healthcare ecosystems. AI-powered analytics, predictive diagnostics, and automated clinical workflows are helping healthcare providers improve decision-making, optimize patient outcomes, and deliver more responsive care.

Companies are increasingly integrating AI with wearable sensors, cloud platforms, and connected devices to enable personalized treatment strategies and real-time patient monitoring. These innovations are reshaping healthcare delivery by making care more data-driven, scalable, and efficient across hospitals, clinics, and homecare settings.

Why Does Diabetes Dominate the Digital Health Market?

Diabetes accounted for the largest disease segment in the digital health market in 2024 due to the growing need for continuous monitoring and long-term disease management. Technologies such as connected glucose meters, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and AI-powered diabetes management apps are improving patient engagement and treatment personalization.

Healthcare providers and insurers are increasingly supporting digital diabetes solutions to reduce complications, improve adherence, and lower healthcare costs. The integration of digital tools into routine clinical workflows is also strengthening adoption across both developed and emerging markets.

Which End Users Are Leading Digital Health Adoption?

Healthcare providers held the largest end-user share in 2024 as hospitals, clinics, and specialty care centers rapidly adopted electronic health records, telemedicine platforms, remote patient monitoring systems, and AI-based diagnostic tools.

The growing focus on interoperability, value-based care, and real-time patient data access is encouraging healthcare institutions to modernize their digital infrastructure. Government incentives and regulatory support for digital transformation initiatives are also accelerating adoption across the provider ecosystem.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=45458752

Why Does North America Lead the Global Digital Health Market?

North America continues to dominate the digital health market due to strong healthcare infrastructure, widespread internet penetration, and favorable regulatory support for virtual care solutions. The region is also benefiting from significant investments in AI, remote monitoring, and connected healthcare technologies.

Collaboration between healthcare providers, technology companies, and startups is driving innovation across telehealth, digital therapeutics, and wearable health devices. The availability of skilled digital talent and strong public-private investments are further strengthening North America’s leadership position.

Who Are the Key Companies Driving Market Innovation?

Leading companies shaping the digital health landscape include Medtronic, Abbott, OMRON Healthcare, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Apple Inc., and Teladoc Health, Inc..

These companies are expanding their digital ecosystems through AI-enabled diagnostics, remote monitoring solutions, wearable technologies, and strategic acquisitions. Recent developments, including Teladoc Health’s acquisition of UpLift and Huma Therapeutics’ acquisition of Aluna, highlight the growing industry focus on connected and patient-centric healthcare platforms.

Why Does Digital Health Matter Now?

Healthcare systems worldwide are under increasing pressure to improve accessibility, reduce costs, and deliver personalized care at scale. Digital health technologies are helping providers address these challenges through remote care delivery, real-time monitoring, and predictive analytics.

As AI, wearable technologies, cloud computing, and telehealth platforms continue to evolve, digital health is expected to become one of the most transformative sectors in the global healthcare industry. The market’s rapid expansion presents major opportunities for healthcare providers, technology companies, investors, and policymakers seeking to build more connected and efficient healthcare ecosystems.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Discover Connected Healthcare Market Opportunities:

Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Healthcare Analytics Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market

Healthcare IT Market

Digital Twins in Healthcare Market

Get access to the latest updates on Top Companies in Digital Health and Digital Health Market Size