Amid global financial volatility and employment pressures, XRPPower launches its smart app to create new income opportunities for more users.

London, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, the cost of living in the United States has continued to rise, and more and more ordinary workers are facing economic pressure. According to recent reports from multiple US media outlets, prices for food, housing, healthcare, and daily necessities remain high, and many families, even those with full-time jobs, are seeking additional income sources to alleviate their financial burden. In this market environment, more and more people are turning their attention to more intelligent and automated digital ecosystem platforms, hoping to improve income stability through more flexible methods.





Amid this trend, the XRPPower smart app has gradually gained attention. The platform combines an AI intelligent system, automated management, and real-time data synchronization to provide users with a more convenient and transparent operating experience. Whether you are an office worker, a freelancer, or someone looking to increase your income, you are beginning to explore more efficient and stable digital income models through XRPPower.

Six Advantages of XRPPower's Smart AI

24/7 automated operation through an AI intelligent system, improving overall efficiency and stability. The platform employs multi-layered security mechanisms and an intelligent risk control system to enhance the protection of user assets. Transparent profit data and operational information; users can view relevant records and profit details at any time. Compared to high-risk short-term trading, it focuses more on long-term stability and sustainable profit experience. Provides 24/7 online customer support, offering timely assistance and service to users worldwide. The platform interface is simple, and the operation process is optimized, allowing more users to easily experience the intelligent AI profit model.

Create an account and join XRPPower to start experiencing intelligent AI profit

Quickly register an XRPPower account using your email address; new users can receive a $21 bonus from the platform. Choose an intelligent AI profit contract that suits your needs. Pay the contract fee and activate the intelligent AI automatic profit system. Daily profits are automatically credited to your account; you can freely withdraw them or continue participating in more profit plans.

New users can click to view daily earnings details and earnings cycles for different AI-powered smart contracts.

Popular AI Contracts

Contract Name: Dogecoin [AI Smart Quantitative] Investment Amount: $10,000, Term: 20 days, Daily Earnings: $153, Total Earnings: $3,060, Principal Returned at Maturity: $10,000

Contract Name: Bitcoin/Bitcoin Cash [AI Global Smart Ecosystem] Investment Amount: $50,000, Term: 27 days, Daily Earnings: $860, Total Earnings: $23,220, Principal Returned at Maturity: $50,000

Click to view more contract details

About XRPPower

XRPPower continuously expands its smart AI ecosystem, providing users with more efficient, transparent, and stable digital earnings solutions. Currently, the platform covers more than 3 million users in 189 countries and regions, combining AI-driven automation with optimized operating systems to create a smarter digital asset experience.

For details, please visit the official website: https://xrppower.com/

Contact the official email address: info@xrppower.com





Risk Warning

The cryptocurrency and digital asset market is subject to volatility and investment risks. Market conditions, regulatory changes, and global economic developments can all affect the performance of digital assets. Before participating, users should carefully understand the platform rules, contract details, and related risks, and make responsible decisions based on their own financial situation and risk tolerance.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.