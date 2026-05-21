Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Projected to Reach USD 1139.44 Million by 2035 as Precision Animal Surgeries Gain Momentum – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the global Veterinary Electrosurgery Market size was valued at USD 632.67 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1139.44 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.06% during 2026-2035.

Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Analysis shows how there is an ongoing trend towards sophisticated and precision-driven technology in animal healthcare institutions. With more pet owners, spending on companion animals' health, and establishment of veterinary hospitals, the demand for such equipment has grown tremendously. Innovations in bipolar and monopolar energy products, enhanced safety in surgeries, decreased blood loss, and quicker recovery time have further propelled the market.





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The U.S. Veterinary Electrosurgery Market is projected to grow from USD 208.11 Million in 2025 to USD 339.31 Million by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.01%.

U.S. Veterinary Electrosurgery Market growth is driven by growing expenditure on animal healthcare, increased use of minimally invasive surgery among veterinarians, and favorable animal healthcare infrastructure availability in the region. Increasing pet ownership, consistent development of electrosurgical devices, and increasing need for precise surgeries are contributing to robust market growth in the U.S.

The Europe Veterinary Electrosurgery Market is estimated to be USD 184.6 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 318.4 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.61% during 2026–2035.

There have been marked signs of development within the market for Europe Veterinary Electrosurgery due to increasing application of highly advanced veterinary surgical devices and heightened importance given to animal healthcare services.

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive and Precision Veterinary Surgeries is Augment Market Growth Globally

The Veterinary Electrosurgery Market is driven by the growing need for accurate, efficient, and minimally invasive surgical solutions in animal healthcare. Veterinarians are increasingly adopting electrosurgical systems to reduce operative blood loss, improve surgical precision, and enhance post-operative recovery outcomes. Rising awareness of animal welfare, expansion of veterinary care services, and increasing investments in advanced surgical technologies are further supporting the adoption of electrosurgical devices across companion animal and livestock treatment applications worldwide.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Aspen Surgical Products Inc.

Gima S.p.A.

Karl Storz

Integra LifeSciences

Olympus Corporation

Covetrus Inc.

Symmetry Surgical Inc.

Summit Hill Laboratories

KLS Martin Group

XcelLance Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Alsa Apparecchi Medicali SRL

Kentamed Ltd.

LED SpA

KeeboVet Veterinary Ultrasound Equipment

Jorgensen Labs

Special Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Promise Technology Co., Ltd.

EMED

Kwanza Veterinary

Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product type

The segment of bipolar electrosurgical instruments dominated with the largest market share, accounting for about 41% of the Veterinary Electrosurgery Market in 2025 owing to its precise performance, better control of coagulation processes, and lesser thermal damage during complicated veterinary surgeries. The fastest-growing segment is expected to be consumables & accessories segment owing to the repetitive demand for disposable parts such as electrodes, cables, and grounding pads.

By Application type

General Surgery segment dominated the Veterinary Electrosurgery Market in 2025 with approximately 34% share owing to high incidences of surgeries including tumors, sterilization, wound management, and soft tissues. Gynecological & Urological Surgery segment is expected to be fastest growing (CAGR) owing to increased awareness regarding companion animal reproductive health and sterilization procedures.

By Animal Type

The segment of small animals led the market in 2025 with a market share of about 67%. This is due to a high number of companion animals, such as dogs and cats globally which require regular surgeries. The exotic animals segment proved to be the fastest-growing one owing to growing interest in non-conventional pets.

By End User

The Veterinary Hospitals accounted for approximately 52% market share in 2025 owing to high quality infrastructure facilities and presence of experienced veterinary surgeons. The Veterinary Clinics have been identified as the fastest growing application segments due to widespread usage of electrosurgical products by small and medium sized veterinary hospitals.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Veterinary Electrosurgery market share with around 40% market share in the year 2025 due to higher adoption of pets in the region along with advanced surgical technology. High investment in veterinary healthcare, high disposable income level, and presence of experienced veterinary surgeons would boost the market growth in the near future.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate as the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Growth in the adoption of pets, awareness regarding livestock healthcare, and high growth of veterinary healthcare infrastructure would drive the market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Recent Developments:

In 2026 , Olympus Corporation launched THUNDERBEAT II hybrid energy system, enhancing hemostatic cutting, vessel sealing, and precision surgical performance in minimally invasive veterinary and medical procedures.

, Olympus Corporation launched THUNDERBEAT II hybrid energy system, enhancing hemostatic cutting, vessel sealing, and precision surgical performance in minimally invasive veterinary and medical procedures. In 2026, KARL STORZ expanded its North American operations by integrating veterinary divisions with medical business units to strengthen distribution of minimally invasive surgical and electrosurgical technologies.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

VETERINARY SURGICAL TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION ANALYSIS – helps you understand the penetration of electrosurgical systems across veterinary hospitals, specialty clinics, and mobile surgical services globally.

– helps you understand the penetration of electrosurgical systems across veterinary hospitals, specialty clinics, and mobile surgical services globally. COMPANION ANIMAL HEALTHCARE EXPENDITURE TRACKER – helps you evaluate spending trends on pet healthcare, surgical procedures, and advanced veterinary treatment adoption.

– helps you evaluate spending trends on pet healthcare, surgical procedures, and advanced veterinary treatment adoption. MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGERY PENETRATION INSIGHTS – helps you assess the shift from conventional surgical methods to electrosurgery and other energy-based veterinary procedures.

– helps you assess the shift from conventional surgical methods to electrosurgery and other energy-based veterinary procedures. VETERINARY EQUIPMENT INNOVATION LANDSCAPE – helps you identify advancements in bipolar systems, portable surgical units, and energy-efficient electrosurgical technologies.

– helps you identify advancements in bipolar systems, portable surgical units, and energy-efficient electrosurgical technologies. REGIONAL VETERINARY INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT ANALYSIS – helps you uncover expansion trends in veterinary hospitals, clinics, and animal healthcare facilities across major regions.

– helps you uncover expansion trends in veterinary hospitals, clinics, and animal healthcare facilities across major regions. ANIMAL WELFARE & CLINICAL OUTCOMES IMPACT STUDY – helps you assess how improved surgical precision and reduced recovery times are enhancing treatment outcomes in veterinary medicine.

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Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 632.67 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 1139.44 Million CAGR CAGR of 6.06% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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