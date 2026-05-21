Mobile Pet Care Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis and Forecast Report 2026-2035

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Pet Care Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mobile Pet Care Market was valued at USD 768 million in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2035



The industry is experiencing steady growth driven by increasing pet ownership, rising awareness of animal health, and higher spending on companion animal care. Consumers are placing greater emphasis on personalized and convenient pet services, which is accelerating demand for mobile solutions that deliver care directly to households. The growing incidence of health conditions among pets has further intensified the need for accessible and responsive care services.

At the same time, advancements in digital technologies are transforming service delivery by enabling seamless appointment scheduling, payment processing, and virtual consultations, significantly enhancing user convenience. The shift toward customized care solutions tailored to individual pet needs is also strengthening market expansion. Additionally, growing interest in eco-conscious products and services is influencing purchasing behavior, as pet owners increasingly prefer solutions that reduce environmental impact and minimize potential health risks for animals. This evolving landscape continues to support the rapid development of the mobile pet care market.



The grooming services segment generated USD 391.9 million in 2025, maintaining a leading position within the market. This segment encompasses a wide range of services designed to support the hygiene, comfort, and overall wellness of pets. Increasing pet ownership among younger demographics, combined with rising discretionary spending on pet well-being, is fueling demand for professional grooming solutions. The convenience of mobile grooming services, supported by flexible scheduling options and digital booking platforms, is encouraging broader adoption. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding routine pet maintenance and preventive care is reinforcing demand, positioning grooming services as a core component of the mobile pet care ecosystem.



The on-demand services segment captured a 76.3% share in 2025. This model offers significant advantages by eliminating the need for transportation and reducing time constraints for pet owners. The flexibility and accessibility of on-demand services allow users to receive a wide range of care solutions directly at home. Expanding urban populations and changing lifestyles are increasing reliance on such convenient service models. Additionally, the integration of advanced tools and service delivery technologies is improving operational efficiency and enhancing customer experience. The rising preference for tailored, real-time services continues to strengthen the growth trajectory of this segment.



North America Mobile Pet Care Market accounted for USD 339.8 million in 2025, supported by strong consumer spending and a high concentration of pet-owning households. The region demonstrates a mature market environment with widespread adoption of at-home care services aimed at improving convenience and reducing stress for animals. Service providers in the region are continuously enhancing their offerings through innovation and expanded service capabilities. The presence of established mobile service networks and increasing demand for advanced care solutions are contributing to sustained regional growth. Additionally, evolving consumer expectations and increasing awareness of pet wellness are encouraging continuous investment in service quality and operational efficiency.



Key players operating in the Global Mobile Pet Care Market include 4 Paws Mobile Spa, Aussie Mobile Vet, Blue Wheelers, Dapper Dog Mobile Pet Grooming, Dial a Dog Wash, Good Dog Mobile Grooming, Home Veterinary Services, HousePaws Mobile Veterinary Service, La Boit Specialty Vehicles, Mobi Dog Grooma, Mobile Veterinary Services, My Pet Mobile Vet, and Woofie's Pet Ventures.

Companies in the Mobile Pet Care Market are focusing on strategic initiatives to strengthen their competitive position and expand their customer base. Service providers are investing in digital platforms to streamline scheduling, enhance customer engagement, and improve operational efficiency. Businesses are expanding their service portfolios to include a wider range of personalized care solutions, catering to diverse pet needs. Partnerships and collaborations are being pursued to enhance service reach and integrate advanced technologies. Firms are also prioritizing sustainable practices and eco-friendly product offerings to align with evolving consumer preferences.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $768 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1500 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global



Industry Insights

Industry ecosystem analysis

Industry impact forces

Growth drivers

Increasing pet ownership

Rising awareness about pet health and hygiene

Technological advancements in mobile services

Industry pitfalls and challenges

High operational costs

Limited market penetration in rural areas

Market opportunities

Partnerships with pet insurance companies

Growth of tele-veterinary and remote pet health monitoring

Growth potential analysis

Regulatory landscape (Driven by primary research)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Technology and innovation landscape

Current technologies landscape

Mobile application platforms

Telemedicine & virtual veterinary care

Cloud-based pet care software

Emerging technologies

AI-powered diagnostics & predictive analytics

Remote monitoring & smart home integration

Pet population statistics, by country

Dogs

Cats

Future market trends (Driven by primary research)

Impact of AI and Generative AI on the market

Porter's analysis

PESTEL analysis

Competitive Landscape, 2025

Company market share analysis

Company matrix analysis

Competitive analysis of major market players

Competitive positioning matrix

Key developments

Merger and acquisition

Partnership and collaboration

New product launches

Expansion plans

Companies Featured

4 Paws Mobile Spa

Aussie Mobile Vet

Blue Wheelers

Dapper Dog Mobile Pet Grooming

Dial a Dog Wash

Good Dog Mobile Grooming

Home Veterinary Services

HousePaws Mobile Veterinary Service

La Boit Specialty Vehicles

Mobi Dog Grooma

Mobile Veterinary Services

My Pet Mobile Vet

Woofie's Pet Ventures





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wol4zx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment