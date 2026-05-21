Supplier & Contract Manufacturer Management Online Training Course: Ensure Compliance, Reduce Risk & Improve Supplier Performance (ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supplier & Contract Manufacturer Management: Ensure Compliance, Reduce Risk & Improve Supplier Performance (May 18th - May 19th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This training provides a practical, lifecycle-based approach to supplier management - from qualification and risk assessment to performance monitoring, auditing, and supplier transitions.

This course is a must for anyone looking to strengthen supplier relationships, enhance contract manufacturer oversight, and ensure regulatory and quality compliance throughout the manufacturing process.

What's Included:

Presentation Slides

10 hours of Continuing Education Certificate of Completion

Case Studies

Templates (Scorecards, Agreements)

Real-World Examples

Interactive Q&A & Best Practices

Suppliers and contract manufacturers play a critical role in product quality, regulatory compliance, and supply chain reliability.

Poor supplier oversight can lead to quality failures, audit findings, supply disruptions, and increased costs.

By attending this training, you will be able to:

Qualify and select suppliers and contract manufacturers effectively

Develop strong supplier quality agreements

Apply risk-based approaches to supplier management

Monitor supplier performance and manage nonconforming events

Conduct supplier audits and ensure compliance

Manage supplier changes, failures, and transitions

Why this training is important:

Poor supplier management can lead to quality issues, recalls, and regulatory findings

Regulatory agencies expect strong supplier oversight and documentation

Many organizations struggle with supplier qualification, auditing, and performance monitoring

Business impact of poor supplier management:

Increased cost of poor quality

Production delays and supply disruptions

Regulatory findings and compliance risks

You will build during this training:

Supplier qualification framework

Risk assessment model

Supplier scorecard

Quality agreement structure

Who Should Attend:

Supply Chain Managers - Learn how to effectively manage and evaluate suppliers and contract manufacturers to ensure quality and compliance.

- Learn how to effectively manage and evaluate suppliers and contract manufacturers to ensure quality and compliance. Quality Assurance & Quality Control Professionals - Gain the skills to ensure supplier and contract manufacturer adherence to standards, certifications, and regulatory requirements.

- Gain the skills to ensure supplier and contract manufacturer adherence to standards, certifications, and regulatory requirements. Regulatory Affairs Managers - Understand how to navigate the regulatory landscape when working with suppliers and contract manufacturers.

- Understand how to navigate the regulatory landscape when working with suppliers and contract manufacturers. Procurement Managers - Improve your approach to sourcing, supplier relationships, and ensuring contractual terms align with quality standards and regulations.

- Improve your approach to sourcing, supplier relationships, and ensuring contractual terms align with quality standards and regulations. Contract Manufacturing Coordinators - Learn to oversee and audit contract manufacturing processes, ensuring they meet organizational and regulatory requirements.

- Learn to oversee and audit contract manufacturing processes, ensuring they meet organizational and regulatory requirements. Operations Managers - Understand how to optimize processes and prevent disruptions in manufacturing and supply chain operations.

- Understand how to optimize processes and prevent disruptions in manufacturing and supply chain operations. Product Development Teams - Gain insights into the importance of managing suppliers and contract manufacturers during the product development phase.

- Gain insights into the importance of managing suppliers and contract manufacturers during the product development phase. Business Owners & Entrepreneurs - If you're growing a business that relies on external suppliers and manufacturers, this course will help you navigate essential partnerships.

- If you're growing a business that relies on external suppliers and manufacturers, this course will help you navigate essential partnerships. Compliance Auditors - Learn how to audit and ensure compliance within the supply chain and contract manufacturing agreements.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategy, Risk & Supplier Qualification

Session 1: Foundations of Supplier Management

Introduction, objectives & expectations

Benefits of effective supplier management

Key program components

Case study discussions

Session 2: Regulatory Requirements & Business Impact

FDA, EU & ISO requirements

Global standards & guidance

Real regulatory findings

Cost of poor supplier quality

Communicating risk to management

Session 3: Strategic Supplier Management

Supplier strategy aligned to business goals

Make vs Buy decisions

Sourcing strategy

Session 4: Risk-Based Supplier Qualification

Supplier risk management lifecycle

Risk assessment tools & templates

Supplier selection & evaluation

Sole source decisions

Supplier data collection & review

Agreements, Performance & Audits

Session 5: Supplier Relationships & Quality Agreements

Building strong supplier partnerships

Quality agreements: structure & templates

Session 6: Performance Monitoring & Improvement

Supplier scorecards & KPIs

Performance monitoring

Managing nonconformances

Driving supplier improvements

Session 7: Supplier Assessments & Audits

Assessment methods (desktop vs audits)

Conducting supplier audits

Audit follow-up & closure

Session 8: Supplier Lifecycle & Transitions

Managing supplier changes

Handling supplier failures

Supplier transitions & exit strategies

Seminar Closeout

Key takeaways

Live Q&A

Implementation discussion

Speakers:



Kelly Thomas

Vice President

Stallergenes Greer



Ms. Thomas has over two decades of cGMP hands-on industry experience in both pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing operations. Her experience covers all Quality Systems; as well as, all areas of validation; including, process/product validation, facilities validation, CSV and 21 CFR Part 11, test method validation, equipment/automated processes and cleaning validation.



Utilizing strategic thinking, risk based approaches, and Lean principles, she has demonstrated success in steering and managing complex projects within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y9xiw4

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