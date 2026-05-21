Supplier & Contract Manufacturer Management Online Training Course: Ensure Compliance, Reduce Risk & Improve Supplier Performance (ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supplier & Contract Manufacturer Management: Ensure Compliance, Reduce Risk & Improve Supplier Performance (May 18th - May 19th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This training provides a practical, lifecycle-based approach to supplier management - from qualification and risk assessment to performance monitoring, auditing, and supplier transitions.
This course is a must for anyone looking to strengthen supplier relationships, enhance contract manufacturer oversight, and ensure regulatory and quality compliance throughout the manufacturing process.
What's Included:
- Presentation Slides
- 10 hours of Continuing Education Certificate of Completion
- Case Studies
- Templates (Scorecards, Agreements)
- Real-World Examples
- Interactive Q&A & Best Practices
Suppliers and contract manufacturers play a critical role in product quality, regulatory compliance, and supply chain reliability.
Poor supplier oversight can lead to quality failures, audit findings, supply disruptions, and increased costs.
By attending this training, you will be able to:
- Qualify and select suppliers and contract manufacturers effectively
- Develop strong supplier quality agreements
- Apply risk-based approaches to supplier management
- Monitor supplier performance and manage nonconforming events
- Conduct supplier audits and ensure compliance
- Manage supplier changes, failures, and transitions
Why this training is important:
- Poor supplier management can lead to quality issues, recalls, and regulatory findings
- Regulatory agencies expect strong supplier oversight and documentation
- Many organizations struggle with supplier qualification, auditing, and performance monitoring
Business impact of poor supplier management:
- Increased cost of poor quality
- Production delays and supply disruptions
- Regulatory findings and compliance risks
You will build during this training:
- Supplier qualification framework
- Risk assessment model
- Supplier scorecard
- Quality agreement structure
Who Should Attend:
- Supply Chain Managers - Learn how to effectively manage and evaluate suppliers and contract manufacturers to ensure quality and compliance.
- Quality Assurance & Quality Control Professionals - Gain the skills to ensure supplier and contract manufacturer adherence to standards, certifications, and regulatory requirements.
- Regulatory Affairs Managers - Understand how to navigate the regulatory landscape when working with suppliers and contract manufacturers.
- Procurement Managers - Improve your approach to sourcing, supplier relationships, and ensuring contractual terms align with quality standards and regulations.
- Contract Manufacturing Coordinators - Learn to oversee and audit contract manufacturing processes, ensuring they meet organizational and regulatory requirements.
- Operations Managers - Understand how to optimize processes and prevent disruptions in manufacturing and supply chain operations.
- Product Development Teams - Gain insights into the importance of managing suppliers and contract manufacturers during the product development phase.
- Business Owners & Entrepreneurs - If you're growing a business that relies on external suppliers and manufacturers, this course will help you navigate essential partnerships.
- Compliance Auditors - Learn how to audit and ensure compliance within the supply chain and contract manufacturing agreements.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategy, Risk & Supplier Qualification
Session 1: Foundations of Supplier Management
- Introduction, objectives & expectations
- Benefits of effective supplier management
- Key program components
- Case study discussions
Session 2: Regulatory Requirements & Business Impact
- FDA, EU & ISO requirements
- Global standards & guidance
- Real regulatory findings
- Cost of poor supplier quality
- Communicating risk to management
Session 3: Strategic Supplier Management
- Supplier strategy aligned to business goals
- Make vs Buy decisions
- Sourcing strategy
Session 4: Risk-Based Supplier Qualification
- Supplier risk management lifecycle
- Risk assessment tools & templates
- Supplier selection & evaluation
- Sole source decisions
- Supplier data collection & review
Agreements, Performance & Audits
Session 5: Supplier Relationships & Quality Agreements
- Building strong supplier partnerships
- Quality agreements: structure & templates
Session 6: Performance Monitoring & Improvement
- Supplier scorecards & KPIs
- Performance monitoring
- Managing nonconformances
- Driving supplier improvements
Session 7: Supplier Assessments & Audits
- Assessment methods (desktop vs audits)
- Conducting supplier audits
- Audit follow-up & closure
Session 8: Supplier Lifecycle & Transitions
- Managing supplier changes
- Handling supplier failures
- Supplier transitions & exit strategies
- Seminar Closeout
- Key takeaways
- Live Q&A
- Implementation discussion
Speakers:
Kelly Thomas
Vice President
Stallergenes Greer
Ms. Thomas has over two decades of cGMP hands-on industry experience in both pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing operations. Her experience covers all Quality Systems; as well as, all areas of validation; including, process/product validation, facilities validation, CSV and 21 CFR Part 11, test method validation, equipment/automated processes and cleaning validation.
Utilizing strategic thinking, risk based approaches, and Lean principles, she has demonstrated success in steering and managing complex projects within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y9xiw4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.