HNL Lab Medicine Receives 2026 Boomi Innovation Award for Advancing Integration and Automation in Healthcare

ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine has been named a recipient of the 2026 Boomi Innovation Award, a national recognition honoring organizations that are using data, integration, and automation to solve complex operational challenges and deliver meaningful business impact.

Presented at Boomi World 2026 in Chicago, the award recognizes an elite group of eight organizations across North America that are leveraging the Boomi Enterprise Platform to connect systems, streamline workflows, and accelerate transformation. HNL Lab Medicine’s recognition reflects its ongoing work to strengthen how information moves across the organization in support of efficient operations and high-quality patient and provider service.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to building smarter, more connected systems that help our teams work more efficiently and support a better experience for the patients and providers who rely on us,” said Eric Rounds, Vice President of Information Services and Technology at HNL Lab Medicine.

Through its integration and automation efforts, HNL Lab Medicine continues to improve the flow of information across critical areas of the enterprise. These efforts support operational efficiency, reduce manual processes, and help teams respond more effectively in a complex healthcare environment.

Eric Rounds, Vice President of Information Services and Technology, and Hemant Chilakapati, Director of Data & AI, accepted the award on behalf of HNL Lab Medicine at Boomi World on May 13.

“Technology innovation creates the greatest value when it helps people do their work more effectively and strengthens the service experience for patients and providers,” said Rounds.

About HNL Lab Medicine

Operating for over 25 years, HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi-regional, full-service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long-term care facilities, employers, and industrial accounts throughout Pennsylvania. HNL Lab Medicine has more than 50 patient service centers in Pennsylvania and has 31 acute care laboratories within our partners' hospital sites. The HNL Lab Medicine team consists of over 2,022 employees, including over 109 industry-leading pathologists and scientific directors. Our multidisciplinary team of experts is focused on providing expert medical and technical diagnostic guidance so that patients may get diagnosed and treated faster. Learn more at HNL.com and follow us on Facebook, TikTok, Vimeo and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Leanne Anderson

leanne.anderson@hnl.com

484-425-5047