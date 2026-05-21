Octopus AIM VCT plc

Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 21 May 2026 the Company purchased for cancellation 953,604 ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 39.7952p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 249,675,620 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Ronan Goggin

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619