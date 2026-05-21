New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. Announces Fiscal 2026 Year End Conference Call

NEW ENTERPRISE, Pa., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. (the “Company”), a leading privately held, vertically integrated construction materials supplier and heavy/highway construction contractor, announced today that the Company will conduct a conference call on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 9:30 am ET to review its fiscal 2026 full year results.

For those who wish to join the conference call please contact New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. Investor Relations (investor.relations@nesl.com) at least one day prior to the call to receive dial-in details or webcast information.

About New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc.

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. is a leading privately held, vertically integrated construction materials supplier and heavy/highway construction contractor in Pennsylvania and western New York. Our core businesses include: (i) construction materials (aggregate production (crushed stone, sand and gravel), hot mix asphalt production and ready mixed concrete production) and (ii) heavy/highway construction (heavy construction, HMA paving and other site preparation services).





Investor Relations Contact: At the Company: Investor Relations Eric Thiele New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Investor.relations@nesl.com ethiele@nesl.com (814) 766-2211



