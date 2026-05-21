StoreClaw Ranks #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt

LOS ANGELES, CA, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoreClaw, the industry's first AI growth engine for e-commerce, today announced that its platform achieved the #1 spot for Product of the Day on Product Hunt. StoreClaw helps merchants grow store profits with sales-savvy agents that autonomously run operations across channels, driving growth without expanding the team. The recognition highlights the market’s shift away from passive AI copilots toward agentic commerce: autonomous AI colleagues that independently run business operations across multiple channels.





Product Hunt, a community-driven platform highlighting the best new tech tools and startups, serves as a key indicator of innovation resonance. StoreClaw’s ranking underscores a significant market demand for a solution that eliminates the operational chaos of multi-channel e-commerce, moving beyond simple suggestions to autonomous execution that only proceeds with your approval .

“Recognition on Product Hunt reflects our success in solving the ‘inbox overload’ problem for sellers,” said Steven Zhou, Co-founder of StoreClaw. “Merchants are done paying for AI that talks. They want AI that finishes the job. StoreClaw functions as the invisible yet indispensable brain and operator of modern retail, with 30+ pre-loaded commerce skills that diagnose, decide, and act on your behalf, freeing sellers to focus on brand vision.”

Unlike generic AI assistants that hand users an empty chat box, StoreClaw arrives ready to operate. Built for the “Post-Copilot Era,” the platform connects directly to Shopify, Amazon and other major channels to run the full omni-channel loop. Its core capabilities include:

Ready on Day One: Pre-installed AI “Skills” for store diagnostics, listing optimization, PPC, SEO+GEO, and inventory health—no prompt engineering required.

Connected to Everything: Native connectors unify fragmented marketplaces like Shopify, Amazon, Genstore, WooCommerce, eBay, Wix into a single intelligent layer, providing a single pane of glass for the entire operation.

Works While You Don't: Scheduled automation runs 24/7, monitoring competitors, updating listings, and analyzing trends so the business moves even when the seller is away.

StoreClaw is designed to execute complete business tasks end-to-end. Instead of offering isolated features, the platform’s structured playbooks work together as a central command center for the store. This architecture allows it to handle the multiplicative workload of modern e-commerce without requiring a 10-person ops bench, from content creation and ad management to lifecycle emails and conversion rate optimization.

To celebrate the launch, StoreClaw is offering 300 free credits to new users, with no credit card required. Sellers are invited to move beyond demos, and deploy the AI growth engine in a live store environment to experience tangible results firsthand.

About StoreClaw

StoreClaw is the industry's first AI growth engine for e-commerce, designed to be the invisible yet indispensable "brain" and “operator” of modern retail. Moving beyond top LLMs, traditional tools, or chatbots, StoreClaw autonomously generates, launches, optimizes, and converts on your behalf—with your approval at every step. By unifying fragmented marketplaces into a single intelligent layer, StoreClaw handles the full omni-channel loop through pre-loaded skills and native connectors. It empowers every seller to run a store that operates smarter around the clock. Visit storeclaw.ai to learn more.