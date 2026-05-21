Global Menopause Treatment Market to Surpass USD 31.95 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Demand for Personalized and Non-Hormonal Therapies – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the global Menopause Treatment Market was valued at USD 18.81 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 31.95 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.44% during 2026–2035.”

The market growth is fueled by shifting societal perception towards menopause, enhanced access to healthcare, and the development of innovative pharmaceutical products aimed at improving the lives of menopausal women. Growing demand for tailored menopause care, telemedicine-based solutions, and natural remedies also contributes to further market expansion in the long term.

Menopause Treatment Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2025): USD 18.81 Billion

Projected Market Size (2035): USD 31.95 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 5.44%

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025





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The U.S. Menopause Treatment Market is projected to grow from USD 5.60 Billion in 2025 to USD 8.82 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.63%.

Increasing number of women who have entered menopause every year, growing need for novel menopausal symptoms therapies, and rapid expansion of specialized healthcare services significantly fueled the development of the U.S. menopause treatment market. Launch of novel non-hormonal pharmaceuticals such as Veozah, increased penetration of insurance policies and menopause-friendly company benefits, as well as greater awareness of menopause-related conditions, are expected to fuel further market growth in the coming years.

The Europe Menopause Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 5.46 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.92 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.03% during 2026–2035.

Europe is an advanced market for treatments during menopause, due to the NICE guidelines in the UK that suggest hormonal replacement therapy (HRT) for suitable patients, as well as the well-developed healthcare system in Germany allowing hormonal therapy treatments, and the advocacy for women’s health issues in Scandinavia.

Rising Growth of the Unprecedented Menopausal Population to Boost Market Growth Globally

Structural Growth Drivers of the Menopause Treatment Market include the unparalleled growth in the size of the worldwide menopausal population, expected to number 1.2 billion women by 2030, forming the largest patient pool in history, alongside an unprecedented innovation cycle for drug development within the sector, which involves developing new treatments beyond HRT, including new technologies and personalized therapies using bioidentical hormones.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

AbbVie Inc.

Organon and Co.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Novo Nordisk AS

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Theramex SAS

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

Besins Healthcare

Shionogi and Co. Ltd.

TherapeuticsMD Inc.

Astellia (Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA)

Gedeon Richter plc

Procter and Gamble Co.

Nature's Way Products LLC

Metagenics Inc.

Garden of Life LLC

Solgar Inc.

Standard Process Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Treatment Type

Dietary Supplements and Herbal Remedies occupied the leading position and had the maximum share of the market in 2025 since they cater to the needs of consumers who prefer natural and easily available products for alleviating the symptoms of menopause. Non-Hormonal Therapies were the segments that recorded rapid growth due to the introduction of new therapies that use NK3 receptor antagonists and the adoption of SSRI and SNRI drugs for managing vasomotor symptoms.

By Mode of Administration

Oral was the leading mode of administration that dominated the market as it involved easy administration and availability of medicines and supplements. Topical and Transdermal occupied second place in terms of growth due to the increase in preference for products that deliver hormones without undergoing first-pass metabolism and have safe cardiovascular profiles.

By Indication

Menopause had the maximum revenue share since women prefer seeking medical treatment for their symptoms at this stage of the process. Postmenopause is anticipated to be a lucrative segment in the coming years owing to the increasing requirement for addressing bone health, cardiovascular conditions, and genitourinary syndromes in women.

By Distribution Channel

However, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies had the highest revenue share, about 42%, in 2025 owing to their trusted brand reputation, availability of multiple product types, and easy access. Online Pharmacies accounted for the fastest-growing distribution channel on account of an increasing number of telehealth-based prescription services, e-commerce-based sales of supplements, and menopause care platforms targeting consumers directly.

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Regional Analysis:

North America was the leading regional market in the Menopause Treatment Market in 2025 with the largest revenue share owing to its excellent healthcare infrastructure and higher awareness among consumers about the importance of managing menopause along with availability of many approved pharmaceutical therapies. Moreover, the growing usage of non-hormonal therapies for menopause and investments made by large pharmaceutical companies in research and development of new therapies for women's diseases in the region further boosted the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific was expected to show the fastest regional growth rate during the forecast period owing to rapidly aging female population, increasing healthcare awareness among females, and greater availability of healthcare facilities for treating women-specific diseases in regions such as Japan, China, India, and South Korea.

Recent Developments:

In October 2024 , Bayer received U.S. FDA acceptance for its New Drug Application for elinzanetant, an NK3 receptor antagonist developed for moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause, supported by positive Phase III OASIS trial results.

, Bayer received U.S. FDA acceptance for its New Drug Application for elinzanetant, an NK3 receptor antagonist developed for moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause, supported by positive Phase III OASIS trial results. In 2025, Pfizer expanded insurance coverage and patient support initiatives for Veozah, the first FDA-approved non-hormonal NK3 receptor antagonist for menopause-related vasomotor symptoms, strengthening commercial accessibility across the United States.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TREATMENT ADOPTION TREND ANALYSIS – helps you understand changing patient preferences toward hormonal, non-hormonal, and supplement-based menopause therapies across global markets.

– helps you understand changing patient preferences toward hormonal, non-hormonal, and supplement-based menopause therapies across global markets. MENOPAUSAL POPULATION FORECAST INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate long-term demand potential based on aging female demographics and rising treatment-seeking behavior globally.

– helps you evaluate long-term demand potential based on aging female demographics and rising treatment-seeking behavior globally. NON-HORMONAL THERAPY PIPELINE ASSESSMENT – helps you identify upcoming pharmaceutical innovations, clinical trial progress, and future commercialization opportunities in menopause care.

– helps you identify upcoming pharmaceutical innovations, clinical trial progress, and future commercialization opportunities in menopause care. DIGITAL MENOPAUSE CARE PLATFORM ANALYSIS – helps you assess the growing role of telehealth services, menopause apps, and digital treatment management platforms in improving patient engagement.

– helps you assess the growing role of telehealth services, menopause apps, and digital treatment management platforms in improving patient engagement. REGIONAL ACCESSIBILITY & AWARENESS COMPARISON – helps you uncover differences in healthcare infrastructure, menopause awareness, and treatment penetration rates across developed and emerging regions.

– helps you uncover differences in healthcare infrastructure, menopause awareness, and treatment penetration rates across developed and emerging regions. REIMBURSEMENT & INSURANCE COVERAGE INSIGHTS – helps you understand how evolving insurance policies, employer healthcare programs, and reimbursement pathways are influencing treatment accessibility worldwide.

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Menopause Treatment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 18.81 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 31.95 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.44% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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