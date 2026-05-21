AI in Legal Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $12.49 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Legal Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in the legal market is witnessing rapid expansion. Projected to grow from $4.59 billion in 2025 to $5.59 billion in 2026 with a CAGR of 22.3%, this market surge is driven by a rising demand for faster legal research and increased adoption of digital solutions. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $12.49 billion, maintaining a CAGR of 22.3%. Key growth factors include AI for legal automation, predictive analytics, and the rise of cloud-based platforms. Additionally, advancements in natural language processing (NLP), generative AI for document drafting, and AI-powered legal analytics systems are shaping the future of this sector.

The adoption of AI-powered contract review tools is significantly contributing to market growth. These tools employ machine learning and NLP to efficiently analyze legal documents, addressing the rising need for quicker contract processing and management of extensive documentation. Automating tedious tasks, AI-powered tools enhance compliance and allow legal professionals to focus on strategic tasks. Clio, a legal tech leader, reported that AI adoption in law firms rose from 19% in 2023 to 79% in 2024, indicating the growing reliance on AI technologies.

Leading companies in the AI legal market are focusing on developing advanced AI platforms to boost efficiency and reduce manual workload. For instance, Anytime AI launched a comprehensive AI legal platform in 2025, enhancing litigation processes through smart intake and AI-driven document drafting. This platform empowers law firms by reducing manual labor and improving case management, thus ensuring better client outcomes.

Further, strategic acquisitions are fostering growth within this market. Consilio's acquisition of TrueLaw in 2025 aims to strengthen its position in AI legal automation by integrating sophisticated AI platforms for enhanced e-discovery and predictive risk assessments. By integrating these solutions, Consilio is enhancing data processing and legal services delivery.

Key industry players include Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Thomson Reuters Corporation, and other notable tech giants. Geographically, North America leads in market size, with Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing region through 2030. Factors like technology exchange and cloud adoption are significant contributors to these regional metrics.

The AI legal market comprises revenues from services like legal consulting, integration, managed analytics, and document review services. Despite challenges from global trade tariffs affecting hardware components, the shift toward cloud-based legal solutions offers resilience. Companies leveraging AI tools for legal efficiency are likely to excel in this rapidly evolving landscape.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Software, hardware, and services segmented by deployment mode, application, and end-user.

Software, hardware, and services segmented by deployment mode, application, and end-user. Subsegments: Detailed software, hardware, and services options.

Detailed software, hardware, and services options. Companies Mentioned: Key players include Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, and Salesforce among others.

Key players include Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, and Salesforce among others. Countries: Coverage includes prominent economies like the USA, China, Germany, and emerging markets like Indonesia and Brazil.

Coverage includes prominent economies like the USA, China, Germany, and emerging markets like Indonesia and Brazil. Regions: Analysis spans across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and more.

Analysis spans across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and more. Time Series: Five years of historical data and ten-year forecasts.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Amazon.com Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

ServiceNow Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Wolters Kluwer N.V

OpenText Corporation

RELX plc

FTI Consulting Inc.

DocuSign Inc.

Tyler Technologies Inc.

Pegasystems Inc.

UiPath Inc.

Elastic N.V.

LegalZoom.com Inc.

Intapp Inc.

CS Disco Inc.

Nuix Limited

Veritone Inc.

KLDiscovery Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1y29oz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment