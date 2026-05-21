Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $11.4 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Procure-to-Pay Outsourcing Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The procure-to-pay outsourcing market has shown substantial growth recently, with projections indicating an increase from $7.3 billion in 2025 to $8.0 billion in 2026, maintaining a CAGR of 9.5%. This historical growth is fueled by the growing adoption of business process outsourcing, increased need for cost reduction, focus on process standardization, heightened complexity of procurement operations, and rising demand for compliance management.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to surge to $11.4 billion by 2030, driven by automation adoption, a shift toward cloud-based platforms, the expansion of global supplier networks, demand for real-time analytics, and the necessity for comprehensive digital procurement. Key trends include automation advancements, AI integration, e-invoicing platform innovations, blockchain-based procurement developments, and R&D in workflow orchestration.

The trend of outsourcing non-core procurement functions is a significant growth factor for the P2P outsourcing market. This approach involves delegating routine procurement activities to specialized external providers, allowing organizations to focus on strategic value creation. This trend is evident in the increase of US federal contracting commitments, highlighting the necessity of outsourced procurement to manage sourcing, purchasing, and payment processes efficiently. This outsourcing reduces the operational burden, minimizes costs, and enables strategic initiatives.

Leading industry players are now developing advanced platforms like unified intake-to-pay systems to boost operational efficiency and minimize manual efforts and compliance risks. For instance, in May 2023, Zip launched its first unified intake-to-pay platform, enhancing capabilities in purchase order management and payables automation, which consolidates business functions for comprehensive expense management.

A notable acquisition in October 2025 saw Capgemini SE acquire WNS Global Services for $3.3 billion. This move aimed to bolster Capgemini's operational portfolio and expand its BPO capabilities in P2P and financial operations, while accelerating AI-driven automation implementation in global services. Major market players include Accenture, IBM, EY, KPMG, Tata Consultancy Services, and others. North America stands as the largest region in the market by 2025, yet Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market extensively covers regions such as Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Procure-to-pay outsourcing facilitates the transfer of procurement and payment functions to third-party providers to increase efficiency and compliance. This sector covers invoice processing, supplier and procurement management, payment processing, and analytics services. It is applicable to enterprises of all sizes, spanning industries like manufacturing, healthcare, IT, and financial services.

The influence of global trade relations, tariffs, and resultant complexities have amplified procurement risks, especially in North America and Europe. Despite challenges, these dynamics have spurred the demand for P2P outsourcing services, providing solutions that leverage analytics to address cost management and supplier diversification strategies effectively.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: Invoice Processing; Supplier Management; Procurement Management; Payment Processing; Reporting and Analytics

Invoice Processing; Supplier Management; Procurement Management; Payment Processing; Reporting and Analytics Process Automation Level: Fully, Partially, and Manual Processes

Fully, Partially, and Manual Processes Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, and Hybrid

On-Premises, Cloud-Based, and Hybrid Organization Size: Small, Medium, and Large Enterprises

Small, Medium, and Large Enterprises End-User Industries: Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunications, Financial Services, Energy & Utilities

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Accenture plc

International Business Machines Corporation

Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY)

KPMG International Limited

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services LLC

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

DXC Technology Company

HCL Technologies Limited

Wipro Limited

Teleperformance SE

Sutherland Global Services Inc.

Tech Mahindra Limited

Genpact Limited

Conduent Incorporated

Alight Solutions LLC

ExlService Holdings Inc.

Infosys BPM Limited

WNS (Holdings) Limited

Accelya Group Holdings S.L.U.

NSB BPO Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ki0h4u

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