Travis Credit Union Opens New Pinole Branch

VACAVILLE, Calif., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travis Credit Union (TCU), a leading not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution serving communities across Northern California, announced the opening of a new branch in Pinole, located at 1406 Pinole Valley Rd., Pinole, CA 94564.

TCU’s new Pinole branch expands access to credit union services and fills a meaningful gap in the local financial landscape. Residents and small businesses now have access to an alternative to traditional banking, one that emphasizes member service, long-term relationships and financial wellness.

Now with seven branches across Contra Costa County, including two new locations since 2024, the latest opening in Pinole represents a significant investment in the county. In 2025, TCU partnered with a wide network of nonprofits and organizations, including donating $25,000 to the Food Bank of Contra Costa, awarding $10,000 in high school scholarships and $2,000 in teacher grants. Through these efforts, TCU continues to advance its mission of building financially empowered communities throughout Contra Costa County.

“Opening our Pinole branch is about more than expanding our footprint, it’s about deepening our relationships in Contra Costa County,” said Kevin Miller, President and CEO of Travis Credit Union. “We’re prioritizing member service, financial guidance, and community connection at a time when many institutions are moving away from physical locations.”

TCU will commemorate the grand opening of the new branch on Thursday, May 21, from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m., with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting with the Bay Front Chamber of Commerce and Pinole Mayor Anthony Tave. As part of the celebration, TCU will present a $10,000 donation to the Pinole Garden Club, a pillar of the community for over 65 years. The Garden Club provides hands-on garden-based learning for elementary students, offering scholarships to support careers in agriculture and horticulture, and delivering educational workshops and lectures to the broader community.

About Travis Credit Union

Since 1951, Travis Credit Union focuses on improving the lives of our members. As a full-service financial institution, TCU helps members reach financial goals as their trusted local partner throughout their financial journey. Today, TCU is the 12th largest credit union in California, with 270,000 members and $5 billion in assets. We use financial strength to champion financial education and advocacy, earning recognition at the national, state and local levels. This includes being certified as a Great Place to Work in 2025 and 2026, being named one of Newsweek’s Best Regional Credit Unions in 2025, U.S. Air Force Distinguished Credit Union of the Year, and one of Forbes Best-in-State Credit Union.