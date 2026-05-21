Synthetic Data Video Generator Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $9.68 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Data Video Generator Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The synthetic data video generator market has been experiencing remarkable growth, with its size projected to expand from $2.03 billion in 2025 to $2.77 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 36.9%. Key growth drivers include the rising demand for diverse training datasets, privacy-preserving alternatives to real video, increasing digital content consumption, and the need for accelerated product testing. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $9.68 billion at a CAGR of 36.7%, driven by enterprise adoption for testing, demand for personalized content, regulatory expectations for privacy solutions, and simulated operational testing needs.

The need for high-volume video data is significantly driving this market, as streaming platforms deliver more high-definition content to a growing global audience. Synthetic data video generators meet this demand efficiently, lowering collection costs and enhancing data privacy. In July 2025, it was reported that consumers spent around $23.3 billion on TV, digital video, and cinema, with considerable expenditure on subscription streaming services, highlighting the rising demand fueling this market.

Leading companies are focusing on motion-aware generative modeling to create realistic human and object movements, crucial for computer vision applications. Notable players, such as Google LLC with Veo 3.1, offer innovative solutions that integrate AI with filmmaking tools. In March 2025, NVIDIA Corporation's acquisition of Gretel further illustrated a commitment to enhancing synthetic data and privacy-preserving data solutions.

Prominent companies in this sector include Synthesia Limited, HeyGen Inc., D-ID Ltd., Akool Inc., Runway AI Inc., and others. North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to increasing technological adoption and infrastructure development.

The market encompasses a range of services such as synthetic video-as-a-service, custom scenario generation, and video de-identification. Products also include generative model APIs and pre-built datasets. The market value includes revenues from these goods and services, factoring in goods sold outright or bundled within service offerings.

Despite its growth potential, the market is influenced by global trade dynamics and tariffs, which affect hardware costs, especially in key regions like Asia-Pacific and parts of Europe. Consequently, there is a shift toward cloud-based and software-centric solutions, encouraging infrastructure localization to mitigate tariff impacts.

The synthetic data video generator market is poised for substantial growth, fueled by innovations in AI, machine learning, and computer vision technologies, catering to industries such as automotive, healthcare, media, and IT. This market continues to evolve rapidly, adapting to emerging trends and regulatory landscapes.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Component: Software, Services

Data Type: Tabular Data, Image and Video Data, Text Data

Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

Application: Autonomous Vehicles, Robotics, Surveillance, Healthcare

End-User: Automotive, Healthcare, Retail and E-commerce, Media and Entertainment, IT and Telecommunications

Subsegments:

Software: Video Generation Platforms, AI-based Tools, GAN-based Tools, Machine Learning Tools, Transformer Model Tools, Agent-based Simulation Tools

Services: Consulting, Implementation, Support and Maintenance, Training, Custom Solutions

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 36.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Synthetic Data Video Generator Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Synthetic Data Video Generator Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Synthetic Data Video Generator Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Synthetic Data Video Generator Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.4 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.1.5 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Synthetic Video for Model Training and Validation

4.2.2 Growing Demand for Scalable Video Data Augmentation Services

4.2.3 Rising Use of Scenario-Based and Edge-Case Video Simulation

4.2.4 Expansion of Anonymized and Privacy-Safe Video Data Generation

4.2.5 Integration of Synthetic Video Pipelines Into Ml Development Workflows



5. Synthetic Data Video Generator Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Automotive

5.2 Healthcare

5.3 Retail and E-Commerce

5.4 Media and Entertainment

5.5 Other End-Users



6. Synthetic Data Video Generator Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Synthetic Data Video Generator Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Synthetic Data Video Generator PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Synthetic Data Video Generator Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Synthetic Data Video Generator Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Synthetic Data Video Generator Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Synthetic Data Video Generator Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



Companies Featured

Synthesia Limited

HeyGen Inc.

D-ID Ltd.

Colossyan Inc.

Akool Inc.

Runway AI Inc.

Parallel Domain Inc.

Datagen Technologies Ltd.

Kinetix SAS

Synthesis AI Inc.

CVEDIA Inc.

Mindtech Global Limited

Elai.io Ltd.

DeepBrain AI Co. Ltd.

Rendered.ai Corporation

Cognata Ltd.

Anyverse S.L.

Kaiber AI Inc.

InstaDeep Ltd.

Sigmawave AI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54r1hd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment