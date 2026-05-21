Exception Management for Banking Operations Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $6.5+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exception Management for Banking Operations Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The exception management for banking operations market is witnessing substantial growth, projected to escalate from $3.71 billion in 2025 to $4.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.4%. This expansion is due to factors such as increased digital banking adoption, rigorous regulatory compliance, intricate operational structures, banking network extension, automation, and rising fraud incidents. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $6.59 billion, maintaining a CAGR of 12.1%, attributed to growing automation demand, fintech partnerships, regulatory scrutiny, operational efficiency prioritization, and enhanced customer experience focus.

Technological advancements, including AI, machine learning, workflow automation, risk management software improvements, and cloud adoption, are pivotal trends boosting market dynamics. Rising transaction volumes, primarily driven by mobile wallets and contactless payments, further accelerate market expansion. Exception management ensures smooth transaction completion by quickly resolving payment failures or processing issues, supported by increasing digital payment adoption among businesses.

Key industry players are augmenting their offerings with advanced innovations like agentic AI for optimizing exception handling. For example, Pegasystems Inc. launched Pega Smart Investigate Enterprise Edition in December 2024, enhancing automation via AI features like Pega GenAI Blueprint, GenAI Coach, and seamless integration with customer service systems, aiming to streamline processes and meet G20 cross-border payment targets. Additionally, Duco's acquisition of Metamaze in February 2024 expanded its adaptive document processing capabilities, amplifying automation in data lifecycles.

Prominent companies in this market include Accenture plc, Oracle Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Capgemini SE, and others. North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. Covered regions comprise Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, among others. The market analysis includes revenues from workflow solutions, software services, and advisory solutions emphasizing goods and services traded directly with end consumers.

The projected landscape hints at shifts due to international trade dynamics, impacting import costs of IT infrastructure. This has prompted a strategic pivot towards cloud-based models and localized IT services. While tariffs elevate some costs, they also incentivize modernization and cost-effective solution adoption. The report will be updated with the latest forecasts and strategies addressing rapid changes in global trade relations and their associated impacts on exception management for banking operations.

Scope of the Report

Component: Software; Services

Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud

Organization Size: Large Enterprises; Small and Medium Enterprises

Application: Transaction Monitoring; Compliance Management; Risk Management; Fraud Detection; Reconciliation

End User: Retail Banking; Corporate Banking; Investment Banking

Key Companies: Accenture plc, Oracle Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Capgemini SE, Intellect Design Arena Limited, and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Exception Management for Banking Operations Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Exception Management for Banking Operations Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Exception Management for Banking Operations Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Exception Management for Banking Operations Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Automation of Exception Handling Workflows

4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Real-Time Transaction Monitoring

4.2.3 Growing Focus on Regulatory Compliance Optimization

4.2.4 Integration of Exception Management With Core Banking Systems

4.2.5 Rising Demand for Centralized Exception Dashboards



5. Exception Management for Banking Operations Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Retail Banking

5.2 Corporate Banking

5.3 Investment Banking

5.4 Cooperative Banks

5.5 Other End-Users



6. Exception Management for Banking Operations Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Exception Management for Banking Operations Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Exception Management for Banking Operations PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Exception Management for Banking Operations Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Exception Management for Banking Operations Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Exception Management for Banking Operations Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



Companies Featured

Accenture plc

Oracle Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services

Capgemini SE

Intellect Design Arena Limited

Fiserv Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

HCL Technologies Limited

Wipro Limited

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Experian plc

Finastra Group Holdings Limited

DXC Technology

SAS Institute Inc.

Sopra Banking Software

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Teradata Corporation

ACI Worldwide Inc.

Temenos AG

Bottomline Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nop8x8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment