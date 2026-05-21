Trailer Leasing Telematics Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $4.25+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trailer Leasing Telematics Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The trailer leasing telematics market is witnessing remarkable growth, projected to expand from $2.27 billion in 2025 to $2.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.7%. This growth is driven by the rising demand for data-driven fleet management, the increasing need for regulatory compliance, the adoption of connected trailers, and a focus on asset utilization and efficiency. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $4.26 billion, growing at a 13.4% CAGR, fueled by AI and predictive analytics, IoT and sensor technology investments, integration with enterprise systems, and advancements in cold chain telematics.

Technological advancements in cloud platforms, smart trailer hardware, low-power telematics devices, and high-speed connectivity like 5G are reshaping the industry. The adoption of GPS and tracking technology is a critical growth driver, allowing real-time location monitoring and optimized logistics. These systems, powered by telematics, enhance fleet visibility and asset management, offering benefits like predictive maintenance and theft prevention.

For example, Verizon Connect revealed that 70% of fleets utilize GPS tracking, with 41% experiencing a positive ROI within a year. Major users include transportation and distribution fleets, witnessing increased adoption from 78% in 2023 to 83% in 2024. This growing trend bolsters the trailer leasing telematics market's growth.

Leading companies are embracing data-driven decision-making to optimize fleet performance, reduce downtime, and offer impactful insights. An example is Manac Inc.'s SmartHorizon solution, integrating advanced telematics for a connected ecosystem with real-time data exchange and predictive maintenance alerts. Such innovations empower fleet operators to enhance safety and efficiency.

Mergers and acquisitions are shaping the competitive landscape. Targa Telematics S.P.A., for instance, acquired Viasat Group in May 2023, expanding its telematics and IoT offerings, and strengthening its European presence. This strategic move aimed at delivering a robust fleet management solution.

Notable industry players include Penske Truck Leasing, Schmitz Cargobull AG, TRAC Intermodal LLC, and Samsara Inc. North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Key markets encompass places like Australia, Brazil, China, and the USA.

The market's value lies in revenues from services like real-time tracking and predictive maintenance, and includes sales of telematics units and sensors. However, tariffs have impacted costs, pushing service providers to focus on software solutions and local sourcing to mitigate effects.

Trailer leasing telematics integrates technology with leased trailers for real-time monitoring, improving fleet efficiency, reducing costs, and ensuring compliance and security. The market is driven by hardware, software, and services, catering to diverse trailer types and end-users across industries such as logistics, retail, and construction.

Report Scope:

Components: hardware, software, and services. Solutions cover asset tracking, fleet and maintenance management, safety, and compliance. Trailer types include dry van, refrigerated, flatbed, tanker, among others.

End-Users:logistics, transportation, retail, construction, and oil & gas sectors.

Additional Segmentation: Hardware, software, and services are further categorized into trailer tracking devices, GPS modules, fleet management platforms, installation services, and more.

Companies Mentioned: Penske Truck Leasing, Schmitz Cargobull, Samsara, TRAC Intermodal, and others, spanning across regions like North America, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Data Segmentation: Details include historical and forecast data, market competitor shares, and regional analysis.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Trailer Leasing Telematics Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Trailer Leasing Telematics Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Trailer Leasing Telematics Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Trailer Leasing Telematics Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.2 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Real Time Trailer Tracking Solutions

4.2.2 Growing Use of Predictive Maintenance for Leased Trailers

4.2.3 Rising Integration of Telematics With Fleet Optimization Platforms

4.2.4 Expansion of Compliance and Security Monitoring Capabilities

4.2.5 Increasing Demand for Sensor Based Cargo Condition Monitoring



5. Trailer Leasing Telematics Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Logistics and Transportation Companies

5.2 Retail and Distribution Firms

5.3 Construction Companies

5.4 Oil and Gas Operators

5.5 Other End Users



6. Trailer Leasing Telematics Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Trailer Leasing Telematics Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Trailer Leasing Telematics PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Trailer Leasing Telematics Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Trailer Leasing Telematics Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Trailer Leasing Telematics Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Trailer Leasing Telematics Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis

Companies Featured

Penske Truck Leasing Co. L.P.

Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone GmbH & Co. KG

Schmitz Cargobull AG

Samsara Inc.

TRAC Intermodal LLC

Geotab Inc.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

ZF Commercial Vehicles Solutions

Webfleet Solutions B.V.

CalAmp Corp.

Azuga Inc.

Lytx Inc.

ORBCOMM Inc.

Teletrac Navman US Inc.

Powerfleet Inc.

EROAD Limited

Spireon Inc.

SkyBitz Inc.

Intellishift

Phillips Connect Technologies LLC

Fleetilla LLC

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